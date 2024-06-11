Kenielle Morris-Albany’s New Book, "Paula the Powerful," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Learns to Stand Up Against Bullies and Become a Champion of Kindness
Concord, NC, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenielle Morris-Albany, a steadfast advocate for literacy and the importance of embracing one’s imagination, has completed her most recent book, “Paula the Powerful”: an empowering tale that follows a young girl who learns to stand up for her friends and spread kindness to others.
Nurtured by a love for storytelling and a vivid imagination, author Kenielle Morris-Albany embarked on a journey to create tales that ignite young minds with joy and curiosity. Through the pages of her books, Kenielle introduces young readers to endearing characters who embark on whimsical quests, teaching invaluable life lessons along the way. With a keen understanding of the inner world of children, Kenielle effortlessly captures their attention and kindles their imagination, encouraging them to believe in the extraordinary.
“Sometimes the school yard is rough!” writes Kenielle. “‘Paula the Powerful’ is a young girl’s journey to overcoming obstacles and conquering fears. As she and her friends encounter not-so-nice classmates, Paula is determined to help everyone see that a little kindness can go a long way!”
Published by Fulton Books, Kenielle Morris-Albany’s book is a compelling tale that will encourage readers of all ages to reflect on their own experiences with bullying and peer pressure, and to consider the impact of their words and actions on those around them. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Morris-Albany's story to life, “Paula the Powerful” is a must-read for children and families alike and is sure to spark meaningful conversations about empathy, friendship, and the true meaning of courage.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Paula the Powerful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Nurtured by a love for storytelling and a vivid imagination, author Kenielle Morris-Albany embarked on a journey to create tales that ignite young minds with joy and curiosity. Through the pages of her books, Kenielle introduces young readers to endearing characters who embark on whimsical quests, teaching invaluable life lessons along the way. With a keen understanding of the inner world of children, Kenielle effortlessly captures their attention and kindles their imagination, encouraging them to believe in the extraordinary.
“Sometimes the school yard is rough!” writes Kenielle. “‘Paula the Powerful’ is a young girl’s journey to overcoming obstacles and conquering fears. As she and her friends encounter not-so-nice classmates, Paula is determined to help everyone see that a little kindness can go a long way!”
Published by Fulton Books, Kenielle Morris-Albany’s book is a compelling tale that will encourage readers of all ages to reflect on their own experiences with bullying and peer pressure, and to consider the impact of their words and actions on those around them. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Morris-Albany's story to life, “Paula the Powerful” is a must-read for children and families alike and is sure to spark meaningful conversations about empathy, friendship, and the true meaning of courage.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Paula the Powerful” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories