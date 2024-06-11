M C Presler’s New Book, "The Mage Book 1," Follows a Young Girl’s Journey to Survive and Follow Her Destiny After Discovering She Has Powerful, But Illegal, Mage Blood
New York, NY, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author M C Presler, a graduate of Lake Region State College who lives in North Dakota with his wife of over twenty years, has completed his most recent book, “The Mage Book 1”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young girl who discovers she has powerful mage blood within her but must flee her home country which has made being a mage punishable by death.
“Twenty-five years ago, there was a war against mages,” writes Presler. “Most of the mages on the continent of Pilanor had been killed. Now there is a new king in power. King Eric the Breaker has his people’s blood checked at the age of sixteen. If they are found to have powerful mage blood, they’re removed from the population.
“Alexandria Adameier’s sixteenth birthday is only months away. The king pays a visit to the Adameier family in the Northwest Territory. Lord Jacob Adameier is the ruling lord of the Northwest Territory, a lordship given to him by the king.
“Alexandria, Jacob’s eldest daughter, learns she has very powerful mage blood, known as dragon blood. Dragon blood is the most powerful mage blood in Pilanor. The king is afraid of what this could mean for Pilanor. Alexandria, along with her handmaiden Riley Long and her younger brother Taylon, try to escape the king’s wrath.
“The journey will take the group across the Northwest Territory as they try and find Alex’s grandmothers in the Black Tooth Mountains. Follow the epic journey of a young girl learning to use her newfound powers as she tries to survive the harsh landscape of the Northwest Territory.”
Published by Fulton Books, M C Presler’s book is the first entry in the author’s “Not a King” saga and was inspired by short stories he had originally written for his children, as well as his love of fantasy books about magic and dragons. Expertly paced and brimming with fantastic world building, “The Mage Book 1” is sure to keep readers spellbound as they follow along on Alexandria’s journey, keeping them eager for more with each turn of the page right up until the shocking finale.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Mage Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Published by Fulton Books, M C Presler’s book is the first entry in the author’s “Not a King” saga and was inspired by short stories he had originally written for his children, as well as his love of fantasy books about magic and dragons. Expertly paced and brimming with fantastic world building, “The Mage Book 1” is sure to keep readers spellbound as they follow along on Alexandria’s journey, keeping them eager for more with each turn of the page right up until the shocking finale.
