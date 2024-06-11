Shantilly Graham’s Newly Released “Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken” is an Eye-Opening Exploration of Family Legacy
“Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shantilly Graham is a profound examination of the impact of family history on individual lives. Through personal anecdotes and insightful reflections, Graham delves into the often-unseen forces that shape family dynamics and behavior.
San Diego, CA, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken”: an illuminating journey into the complexities of family history and its influence on personal destiny. “Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken” is the creation of published author, Shantilly Graham, a dedicated wife and mother.
Graham shares, “Have you ever wondered where you came from? Why your parents say the things they say? How your grandparents choose the traditions that they do? Have you ever thought about how their choices directly affected you? Do you wish you could go back in time, even as just a spectator, to see what it was they had to go through?
“I’ve written this book for those reasons so my children and their children and their children after that have something to read, a recording of time. Somewhere to start with feeding this deep feeling inside that something went wrong somewhere and how it can be 'all right.' Asking yourself, 'Why is my life like this?' This book contains stories of resilience, recovery, and redemption, revealing the history of mental illness and overcoming the multiple forms of abuse that can plague a family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shantilly Graham’s new book offers a powerful message of hope and transformation. Through candid storytelling and profound insights, Graham inspires readers to confront the legacies of their past and chart a new course toward healing and wholeness.
Consumers can purchase “Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Graham shares, “Have you ever wondered where you came from? Why your parents say the things they say? How your grandparents choose the traditions that they do? Have you ever thought about how their choices directly affected you? Do you wish you could go back in time, even as just a spectator, to see what it was they had to go through?
“I’ve written this book for those reasons so my children and their children and their children after that have something to read, a recording of time. Somewhere to start with feeding this deep feeling inside that something went wrong somewhere and how it can be 'all right.' Asking yourself, 'Why is my life like this?' This book contains stories of resilience, recovery, and redemption, revealing the history of mental illness and overcoming the multiple forms of abuse that can plague a family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shantilly Graham’s new book offers a powerful message of hope and transformation. Through candid storytelling and profound insights, Graham inspires readers to confront the legacies of their past and chart a new course toward healing and wholeness.
Consumers can purchase “Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories