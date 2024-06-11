Shantilly Graham’s Newly Released “Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken” is an Eye-Opening Exploration of Family Legacy

“Generational Curses Are Real but Can Be Broken” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shantilly Graham is a profound examination of the impact of family history on individual lives. Through personal anecdotes and insightful reflections, Graham delves into the often-unseen forces that shape family dynamics and behavior.