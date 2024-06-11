Darelle Jean Gil’s Newly Released "The Tender Herb" is a Heartwarming Anthology That Offers Comfort, Hope, and Encouraging Faith

“The Tender Herb” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darelle Jean Gil is a poignant collection of poetry inspired by scripture, emphasizing themes of divine love, grace, and spiritual growth. This evocative work provides readers with a sense of comfort and hope, drawing them closer to God’s gentle embrace.