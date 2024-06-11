Darelle Jean Gil’s Newly Released "The Tender Herb" is a Heartwarming Anthology That Offers Comfort, Hope, and Encouraging Faith
“The Tender Herb” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darelle Jean Gil is a poignant collection of poetry inspired by scripture, emphasizing themes of divine love, grace, and spiritual growth. This evocative work provides readers with a sense of comfort and hope, drawing them closer to God’s gentle embrace.
Sayville, NY, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Tender Herb”: a heartfelt and uplifting exploration of faith through poetry. “The Tender Herb” is the creation of published author, Darelle Jean Gil, who lives on Long Island, New York, with her husband. They are avid animal lovers. Her children are grown, and she has been blessed with two beautiful grandsons. After working with her husband for twenty years, she has recently retired, only to start a new career as an author.
Gil shares, “'The Tender Herb' is based on Deuteronomy 32:2–3. It speaks of the Lord dropping words of his doctrine 'as the small rain upon the tender herb and as the showers upon the grass.' This scripture has such a beautiful connotation upon all our senses. Visually, we can imagine the lightness of a spring shower as the tender buds begin to grow. Concurrently, it’s the Lord’s message of love to our hearts with gentleness, taking care not to break or bruise our faith in him. The verse 'distill as the dew' also presents an image of cleansing and refreshing through his word as our love for him begins and continually grows.
“'The Tender Herb' is dedicated 'to the glory of God.' As Deuteronomy 32:3 mentions, the writer will publish the name of the Lord and ascribe greatness unto our God. It is my hope that the poetry you will encounter as you read The Tender Herb will point you to his grace, love, kindness, and mercy. It is my hope that the Lord will be glorified and readers will be brought into a closer love relationship with our heavenly Father through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darelle Jean Gil’s new book is a beautiful testament to the transformative power of divine love and the gentle nurturing of faith through poetic expression.
Consumers can purchase “The Tender Herb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tender Herb,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
