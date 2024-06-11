Martha Hernandez’s Newly Released “With Love to All My Neighbors” is a Heartfelt Tribute to Community

“With Love to All My Neighbors” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Hernandez is a collection of poems and reflections centered around themes of love, faith, and community. Drawing from her own life experiences and her deep Christian faith, Hernandez offers words of encouragement and wisdom to readers, inviting them to see life through God’s Eternal Truth.