Martha Hernandez’s Newly Released “With Love to All My Neighbors” is a Heartfelt Tribute to Community
“With Love to All My Neighbors” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Hernandez is a collection of poems and reflections centered around themes of love, faith, and community. Drawing from her own life experiences and her deep Christian faith, Hernandez offers words of encouragement and wisdom to readers, inviting them to see life through God’s Eternal Truth.
Knox, IN, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “With Love to All My Neighbors”: a touching compilation of poetry and reflections celebrating the bonds of community and the power of faith. “With Love to All My Neighbors” is the creation of published author, Martha Hernandez, who is eighty-five years young. She has been with her husband, Mike, for almost sixty-seven years. Together they have four children, Michael Jr., Daniel (Monica), Mimi (John), and Amber (Frank). They have seventeen grandchildren and forty-two great-grandchildren.
Hernandez shares, “In this book, you will read that the Lord gave Martha a gift for writing poems, and Martha has used her gift to help herself and others to see life through God’s point of view—'His Word.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Hernandez’s new book invites readers to embrace love, kindness, and compassion as they navigate life’s joys and challenges. With themes ranging from gratitude and forgiveness to hope and resilience, Hernandez’s words resonate with readers of all ages and backgrounds.
Consumers can purchase “With Love to All My Neighbors” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “With Love to All My Neighbors,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
