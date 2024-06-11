Bill Handy’s Newly Released "Blood Covering El Paso Trail" is a Gripping Tale of Faith and Redemption

“Blood Covering El Paso Trail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Handy is an enthralling journey through post-Civil War America, where faith, courage, and the power of the Holy Spirit guide the characters through trials and tribulations. With themes of redemption, forgiveness, and the universal brotherhood of humanity, this book captivates readers with its spiritual depth and suspenseful narrative.