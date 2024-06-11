Bill Handy’s Newly Released "Blood Covering El Paso Trail" is a Gripping Tale of Faith and Redemption
“Blood Covering El Paso Trail” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Handy is an enthralling journey through post-Civil War America, where faith, courage, and the power of the Holy Spirit guide the characters through trials and tribulations. With themes of redemption, forgiveness, and the universal brotherhood of humanity, this book captivates readers with its spiritual depth and suspenseful narrative.
Whitleyville, TN, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Blood Covering El Paso Trail”: a window to a different time filled with uncertainty and peril. “Blood Covering El Paso Trail” is the creation of published author, Bill Handy, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather with a successful career in management.
Handy shares, “Just after the Civil War ended, Reverend John Williams was called to take over a church in El Paso, Texas. He enlists Deputy Sheriff Elijah Adams to protect him on his journey, which begins at Chattanooga, Tennessee. Along the way, they face many trials, but with the power of the Holy Spirit to guide their path, lives are saved and lost. A spiritual battle has begun. They are led on a mission they never expected to take.
“Elijah Adams was a former soldier in the Confederate Army and sheriff in El Paso, Texas. He embarks on this adventure with two different goals in mind: first, to protect the reverend at all cost and, second, to find out why his parents’ letters from El Paso stopped coming a few months ago.
“When the journey becomes filled with prejudice and hatred, a battle begins in Elijah’s heart and mind. Does he continue to live the way he was taught as a child, or will he listen to the reverend when he shows him the Bible teaches all people are in the family of God and everyone bleeds the same?
“With the enemy always on their heels, children being kidnapped, and families on the run, causing lives to be changed, will Elijah be able to protect the reverend and make it to El Paso? Will he find peace for his troubled soul? Or will all he find is blood covering the El Paso trail?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Handy’s new book is a testament to Bill Handy’s skill as a storyteller and his commitment to exploring profound spiritual themes in a compelling narrative. With its rich historical backdrop and memorable characters, this book offers readers an immersive and thought-provoking reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Blood Covering El Paso Trail” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blood Covering El Paso Trail,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
