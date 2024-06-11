Jason Owen’s Newly Released "Fighting for Life" Embarks on a Gripping Journey of Redemption and Sacrifice
“Fighting for Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Owen delves into the gripping narrative of Dr. Clarence Tuff, who grapples with the consequences of his past decisions and embarks on a perilous journey of redemption and sacrifice. As he confronts life-threatening situations and battles inner demons, Dr. Tuff learns the true meaning of fighting for life.
Alapaha, GA, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fighting for Life,” a compelling contemporary fiction with themes of sacrifice and the relentless pursuit of truth, is the creation of published author, Jason Owen.
Owen shares, “Dr. Clarence Tuff has always wanted to help people, but when a situation would present itself, he would find some excuse in his mind to not intervene. However, when one of these decisions costs the life of someone close to him, he resolves to never let it happen again. Very soon, his new resolve is tested, and he does act and save the people, but now it may cost his very life! In more ways than one, he will be fighting for life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Owen’s new book offers readers an immersive experience into the world of Dr. Tuff, where every twist and turn keeps them on the edge of their seats.
Consumers can purchase “Fighting for Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fighting for Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
