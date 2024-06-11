Jason Owen’s Newly Released "Fighting for Life" Embarks on a Gripping Journey of Redemption and Sacrifice

“Fighting for Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Owen delves into the gripping narrative of Dr. Clarence Tuff, who grapples with the consequences of his past decisions and embarks on a perilous journey of redemption and sacrifice. As he confronts life-threatening situations and battles inner demons, Dr. Tuff learns the true meaning of fighting for life.