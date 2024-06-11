Author Francis Brazeau’s New Book, "Principles of Being: A Cosmic Love Story," Invites Readers to Embark on an Unforgettable Journey of Romance and Redemption
Recent release “Principles of Being: A Cosmic Love Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Francis Brazeau follows Christopher James Saunders, a young man who finds himself navigating the afterlife after a tragic accident with the help of Samantha Lilly, a woman with a deep understanding of the spiritual realm.
Dalton, MA, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Francis Brazeau has completed his new book, “Principles of Being: A Cosmic Love Story”: an extraordinary journey of love, redemption, and spiritual awakening that follows a young man who finds new life after death after he returns from the afterlife, now with a target on his back from some unseen, dark force.
Hailing from North Adams, Massachusetts, author Francis Brazeau embarked on a diverse career journey after graduating from Drury High School and studying philosophy and English at North Adams State College. With a colorful employment history ranging from lifeguard and drama coach to Kiddie Kamp counselor/director and after-school daycare program director, Francis has always embraced new challenges with enthusiasm. Currently, the author applies his skills in a lab specializing in prescription lenses.
“Late one restless night while out for a walk, Christopher James Saunders is struck and killed by a drunk driver,” writes Francis. “His consciousness survives, however, and wanders through his hometown, trying to make sense of his new existence. He has little success until he meets an unusual woman, Samantha Lilly. Samantha has explored the spiritual realm and promises to help Chris ‘cross over’ to where he’s supposed to be.
“Then a fluke occurrence during the crossover gives Chris the chance to return, now able to speak directly to people’s souls. It’s a gift he uses to help them with their fears and torments. But Chris is also tormented. He is being terrorized by a dark entity he calls the shadow man. Who is the shadow man, and what does he want with Chris? As Chris and Samantha work together to help others and to try to solve this mystery, they fall in love. But Samantha has a vulnerability of her own, which places them both in danger during their final showdown with the shadow man.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Francis Brazeau’s enthralling tale will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow along on Chris and Samantha’s journey to discover the dangerous entity that is now after them both. With its gripping storyline and richly drawn characters, “Principles of Being: A Cosmic Love Story” is a must-read for fans of supernatural fiction and romance that is sure to resonate deeply with readers of all backgrounds.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Principles of Being: A Cosmic Love Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Hailing from North Adams, Massachusetts, author Francis Brazeau embarked on a diverse career journey after graduating from Drury High School and studying philosophy and English at North Adams State College. With a colorful employment history ranging from lifeguard and drama coach to Kiddie Kamp counselor/director and after-school daycare program director, Francis has always embraced new challenges with enthusiasm. Currently, the author applies his skills in a lab specializing in prescription lenses.
“Late one restless night while out for a walk, Christopher James Saunders is struck and killed by a drunk driver,” writes Francis. “His consciousness survives, however, and wanders through his hometown, trying to make sense of his new existence. He has little success until he meets an unusual woman, Samantha Lilly. Samantha has explored the spiritual realm and promises to help Chris ‘cross over’ to where he’s supposed to be.
“Then a fluke occurrence during the crossover gives Chris the chance to return, now able to speak directly to people’s souls. It’s a gift he uses to help them with their fears and torments. But Chris is also tormented. He is being terrorized by a dark entity he calls the shadow man. Who is the shadow man, and what does he want with Chris? As Chris and Samantha work together to help others and to try to solve this mystery, they fall in love. But Samantha has a vulnerability of her own, which places them both in danger during their final showdown with the shadow man.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Francis Brazeau’s enthralling tale will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow along on Chris and Samantha’s journey to discover the dangerous entity that is now after them both. With its gripping storyline and richly drawn characters, “Principles of Being: A Cosmic Love Story” is a must-read for fans of supernatural fiction and romance that is sure to resonate deeply with readers of all backgrounds.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Principles of Being: A Cosmic Love Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories