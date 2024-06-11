Author Francis Brazeau’s New Book, "Principles of Being: A Cosmic Love Story," Invites Readers to Embark on an Unforgettable Journey of Romance and Redemption

Recent release “Principles of Being: A Cosmic Love Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Francis Brazeau follows Christopher James Saunders, a young man who finds himself navigating the afterlife after a tragic accident with the help of Samantha Lilly, a woman with a deep understanding of the spiritual realm.