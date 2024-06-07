AFMX 2024 Festival Passes, Volunteer Positions & More Announced

The Albuquerque Film & Music Experience (AFMX) 2024 season is open with festival passes on sale now to its September Spotlight Event. Along with engaging film selection screenings, to be announced later this summer, the festival will bring back the fan favorite, Perfecting Your Pitch Panel, and Center Stage Conversation topics on Film Composition, Music Licensing, and Distribution to name a few.