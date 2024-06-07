AFMX 2024 Festival Passes, Volunteer Positions & More Announced
The Albuquerque Film & Music Experience (AFMX) 2024 season is open with festival passes on sale now to its September Spotlight Event. Along with engaging film selection screenings, to be announced later this summer, the festival will bring back the fan favorite, Perfecting Your Pitch Panel, and Center Stage Conversation topics on Film Composition, Music Licensing, and Distribution to name a few.
Albuquerque, NM, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AFMX is also proud to present its inaugural Screenplay Contest, open to NM residents only. Submission and contest details are at www.afmxnm.com/2024-screenplay-competition
This year’s festival will occur from Wednesday, September 25, 2024, through Sunday, September 30, 2024. Festival passes are available by visiting afmxn.com and clicking on the AFMX Film + Music Experience banner.
Volunteer positions to support the festival are now open for registration. Our volunteers are recognized as some of the best from our long list of VIP guests, speakers, and talents and are a driving force of what makes us successful. AFMX takes pride in getting to know its volunteers and matching them with assignments and positions that are engaging and fun. This is a great time to reserve a spot for a volunteer position. Visit afmxnm.com/volunteer for more information.
As a non-profit organization committed to the career development and community of film and music, it seeks sponsors aligned with its vision. As one of Albuquerque’s top cultural events during the year, AFMX highlights its sponsors for helping it make its mission a reality. A tax-deductible contribution can support thousands of people at AFMX this year. Visit afmxnm.com/sponsor to learn more and support.
About AFMX: AFMX enhances cultural richness by integrating film and music programs that provide entertainment and education for the community, contributing to the creative economy and supporting Albuquerque as an epicenter for film, music, and the arts; AFMX brings together award-winning and up-and-coming filmmakers and musicians from around the world to showcase and celebrate film and music and provide a platform for education, collaboration, discovery and the sharing of impactful stories. Read more about our AFME Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that produces the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience (AFMX) at afmxnm.com/afme-foundation
Kira Sipler
505-265-7866
https://www.afmxnm.com/
