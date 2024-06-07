Williams Asset Management Announces the Promotion of Karissa Goessl to Director of Operations
Columbia, MD, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Williams Asset Management is pleased to announce the promotion of Karissa Goessl from Investment Operations Specialist to Director of Operations. In her new role, Ms. Goessl will oversee the firm's client services department and securities trading, bringing her extensive experience and commitment to excellence to these critical areas of the organization.
Since joining the firm, Goessl has been an integral part of Williams Asset Management. Her dedication, skill, and meticulous attention to detail have consistently enhanced the firm's operational efficiency and client satisfaction. As Director of Operations, she will lead efforts to streamline processes, improve client interactions, and ensure the seamless execution of securities trading.
Gary Williams, CEO of Williams Asset Management, expressed his confidence in Goessl’s ability to excel in her new role. “Karissa has been a cornerstone of our operations team, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership and a profound understanding of our clients' needs. Her promotion to Director of Operations is a testament to her hard work and the significant value she brings to our firm. We are thrilled to see her take on this new challenge and are confident that she will continue to drive our commitment to providing outstanding service and operational excellence.”
Williams Asset Management is dedicated to fostering a culture of growth and development within its team. It recognizes that the firm's success is built on the contributions of its talented professionals. Goessl’s promotion reflects the firm's commitment to investing in its people and continually enhancing the quality of service provided to clients.
About Williams Asset Management:
Williams Asset Management, based in Columbia, MD, is a wealth management firm offering various services, including financial planning, investment management, and retirement planning. With a client-centric approach and a team of experienced professionals, the firm is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals. Advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, a Registered Investment Adviser.
Contact
Marie Lee
410-740-0220
http://www.williamsassetmanagement.com/
