Nahvalur Continues Its Collaboration with It Gets Better, Launches New Pride Pens for 2024
Matawan, NJ, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating Diversity and Supporting LGBTQ+ Youth with Limited Edition Pens
For the second consecutive year, Nahvalur is proud to announce its continued collaboration with It Gets Better, reinforcing Nahvalur's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and standing up for what Nahvalur believes in. This year, Nahvalur's theme is "Rewrite the Norms," highlighting Nahvalur's dedication to challenging traditional industry standards and promoting awareness and acceptance.
Nahvalur is excited to launch two new limited edition pens: Voyage: Pride 2024 and Key West: Pride 2024. These pens feature stunning, vibrant designs that celebrate the diversity and unity of the LGBTQ+ community. Each pen is meticulously crafted to provide a smooth and enjoyable writing experience, making them not only beautiful but also functional.
The Voyage: Pride 2024 pen is available in 628 units, a number that symbolizes June 28th, the date of the Stonewall Riots. Priced at $169, this pen honors the year 1969, when the Stonewall Riots marked a pivotal moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.
The Key West: Pride 2024 pen is priced at $51, symbolizing the year 1951, when the first statement of purpose was drawn up by the Mattachine Society, one of the earliest gay rights organizations. This pen harkens back to the foundational days of the gay rights movement, serving as a reminder of the progress made and the work still to be done.
“Nahvalur feels obligated to spread awareness and stand up for what we believe. As a team that embraces diversity and enjoys having people from different backgrounds, we are committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through our partnership with It Gets Better,” said Belinda Che, Chief Marketing Officer at Nahvalur.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these limited edition pens will be donated to It Gets Better, helping to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the world. Through this collaboration, Nahvalur aims to make a positive impact and contribute to a more inclusive society.
Join Nahvalur in celebrating Pride Month by supporting Nahvalur's initiative and owning a piece of history with the Voyage: Pride 2024 and Key West: Pride 2024 pens. Together, let's rewrite the norms and create a brighter future for everyone.
For more information, please visit nahvalur.com.
About Nahvalur: Nahvalur is a leading brand in crafting exquisite fountain pens, dedicated to delivering quality, precision, and style. Nahvalur believes in the power of the written word and the importance of self-expression, striving to create products that reflect their values of diversity and inclusivity.
About It Gets Better: It Gets Better is a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Through storytelling and community building, It Gets Better provides resources and support to help young people thrive.
For the second consecutive year, Nahvalur is proud to announce its continued collaboration with It Gets Better, reinforcing Nahvalur's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and standing up for what Nahvalur believes in. This year, Nahvalur's theme is "Rewrite the Norms," highlighting Nahvalur's dedication to challenging traditional industry standards and promoting awareness and acceptance.
Nahvalur is excited to launch two new limited edition pens: Voyage: Pride 2024 and Key West: Pride 2024. These pens feature stunning, vibrant designs that celebrate the diversity and unity of the LGBTQ+ community. Each pen is meticulously crafted to provide a smooth and enjoyable writing experience, making them not only beautiful but also functional.
The Voyage: Pride 2024 pen is available in 628 units, a number that symbolizes June 28th, the date of the Stonewall Riots. Priced at $169, this pen honors the year 1969, when the Stonewall Riots marked a pivotal moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.
The Key West: Pride 2024 pen is priced at $51, symbolizing the year 1951, when the first statement of purpose was drawn up by the Mattachine Society, one of the earliest gay rights organizations. This pen harkens back to the foundational days of the gay rights movement, serving as a reminder of the progress made and the work still to be done.
“Nahvalur feels obligated to spread awareness and stand up for what we believe. As a team that embraces diversity and enjoys having people from different backgrounds, we are committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through our partnership with It Gets Better,” said Belinda Che, Chief Marketing Officer at Nahvalur.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these limited edition pens will be donated to It Gets Better, helping to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the world. Through this collaboration, Nahvalur aims to make a positive impact and contribute to a more inclusive society.
Join Nahvalur in celebrating Pride Month by supporting Nahvalur's initiative and owning a piece of history with the Voyage: Pride 2024 and Key West: Pride 2024 pens. Together, let's rewrite the norms and create a brighter future for everyone.
For more information, please visit nahvalur.com.
About Nahvalur: Nahvalur is a leading brand in crafting exquisite fountain pens, dedicated to delivering quality, precision, and style. Nahvalur believes in the power of the written word and the importance of self-expression, striving to create products that reflect their values of diversity and inclusivity.
About It Gets Better: It Gets Better is a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Through storytelling and community building, It Gets Better provides resources and support to help young people thrive.
Contact
UnibrandsContact
Belinda Che
732-447-2900
nahvalur.com
Belinda Che
732-447-2900
nahvalur.com
Categories