Lotus House Offers Couples a Mansion They Can Personalize in Las Vegas
Couples eloping in Southern Nevada with the help of the original Las Vegas micro wedding experts at Cactus Collective Weddings can now personalize their ceremonies and receptions like never before.
Las Vegas, NV, June 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Couples looking for a private mansion to use as they see fit on their wedding day are making themselves at home at the newest venue option offered by Cactus Collective Weddings. The Lotus House is a luxurious, stylish and intimate retreat that is easily adapted to match any dreamy wedding vision.
The venue expands the list of micro wedding and elopement venues available to CCW couples heading to the Wedding Capital of the World. It also gives couples a dual wedding and reception experience to choose for their special day.
Complete with getting ready rooms, multiple ceremony sites, indoor and outdoor reception areas, onsite parking and more, this venue has a lot to offer newly engaged couples.
Cactus Collective Weddings and Electric Sugar Elopements founder McKenzi Taylor praises Lotus House as a great option for her couples thanks to all the options, add-ons and customizations that can be put in place:
“The mansion really looks stunning when couples decorate it the way they want. If you’re someone who wants a venue that lets you execute your vision, it's possible to really make this place pop. It’s a great place for couples to tie the knot.”
Stylish and Affordable Micro Weddings and Elopements
Taylor and her team are the original micro wedding and elopement experts in Las Vegas. Since 2016 she has offered affordable ceremonies, magazine worthy photography, top-notch organization and winning service to couples looking for a destination wedding. Taylor is fueled by her passion to make dreams come true.
Media Availability
McKenzi Taylor is available to speak with reporters about this exciting location option for couples looking for an adventurous destination micro wedding in Las Vegas.
McKenzi Taylor
Founder of Cactus Collective Weddings and Electric Sugar Elopements, McKenzi lives and works in Las Vegas, Nevada. She loves the businesses she’s built and is dedicated to getting the best of everything for her couples. When she’s not coordinating weddings, she’s searching for amazing venues to add to our collections or finding beautiful extra touches that complement your service.
McKenzi is the president of the board of directors for the Las Vegas chapter of the Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA), a group of professionals who are dedicated to bringing new standards to the Las Vegas wedding scene.
For more information, press only:
McKenzi Taylor
702-518-8108
mt@mtaylorinc.com
The venue expands the list of micro wedding and elopement venues available to CCW couples heading to the Wedding Capital of the World. It also gives couples a dual wedding and reception experience to choose for their special day.
Complete with getting ready rooms, multiple ceremony sites, indoor and outdoor reception areas, onsite parking and more, this venue has a lot to offer newly engaged couples.
Cactus Collective Weddings and Electric Sugar Elopements founder McKenzi Taylor praises Lotus House as a great option for her couples thanks to all the options, add-ons and customizations that can be put in place:
“The mansion really looks stunning when couples decorate it the way they want. If you’re someone who wants a venue that lets you execute your vision, it's possible to really make this place pop. It’s a great place for couples to tie the knot.”
Stylish and Affordable Micro Weddings and Elopements
Taylor and her team are the original micro wedding and elopement experts in Las Vegas. Since 2016 she has offered affordable ceremonies, magazine worthy photography, top-notch organization and winning service to couples looking for a destination wedding. Taylor is fueled by her passion to make dreams come true.
Media Availability
McKenzi Taylor is available to speak with reporters about this exciting location option for couples looking for an adventurous destination micro wedding in Las Vegas.
McKenzi Taylor
Founder of Cactus Collective Weddings and Electric Sugar Elopements, McKenzi lives and works in Las Vegas, Nevada. She loves the businesses she’s built and is dedicated to getting the best of everything for her couples. When she’s not coordinating weddings, she’s searching for amazing venues to add to our collections or finding beautiful extra touches that complement your service.
McKenzi is the president of the board of directors for the Las Vegas chapter of the Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA), a group of professionals who are dedicated to bringing new standards to the Las Vegas wedding scene.
For more information, press only:
McKenzi Taylor
702-518-8108
mt@mtaylorinc.com
Contact
MTaylor Inc.Contact
McKenzi Taylor
702-518-8108
cactus-collective.com
McKenzi Taylor
702-518-8108
cactus-collective.com
Categories