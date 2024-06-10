Author Linda Kennard’s New Book, "Life Lessons I Learned from My Children," is a Heartwarming Memoir Detailing Insights Gleaned by the Author Through Parenthood
Recent release “Life Lessons I Learned from My Children” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Linda Kennard offers a refreshing perspective on parenthood, encouraging readers to embrace imperfection, find humor in their mistakes, and cherish the precious moments shared with their children through candid anecdotes and personal reflections.
Depew, NY, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Kennard, a former newspaper columnist and feature reporter, has completed her new book, “Life Lessons I Learned from My Children”: a compelling and stirring collection that focuses on the joys and challenges of parenthood, weaving together humor and candor to share the author’s own experiences with the journey of raising children.
After raising her two boys in Milford and later Flint, Michigan, author Linda Kennard made the move east to Western New York, where she shares her home with her two dogs, living just a few miles from her youngest son, daughter-in-law, and their children. Her oldest son resides in Phoenix, Arizona, with his wife and two sons. She has spent many years laughing at her own missteps while raising her boys, and now she enjoys watching her sons and daughters-in-law go through the same journey in raising her grandchildren.
“Raising kids is a serious business, or is it?” writes Kennard. “You can stress over your inevitable missteps and cry over all the ways you’ve screwed it up, or you can accept that you’ll never be perfect. Sit back, relax, and learn how to laugh at yourself.
“Life and parenthood are much too precious to waste worrying. Parenting is not for the faint of heart, but taking the time to laugh will help you remember why you wanted to be a parent in the first place.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Linda Kennard’s engaging tale is a heartfelt tribute to the joys and challenges of parenthood, offering readers a source of inspiration, comfort, and laughter. From the chaotic days of toddlerhood to the bittersweet milestones of adolescence, “Life Lessons I Learned from My Children” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, reminding them to cherish the precious moments shared with their children.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Life Lessons I Learned from My Children" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
After raising her two boys in Milford and later Flint, Michigan, author Linda Kennard made the move east to Western New York, where she shares her home with her two dogs, living just a few miles from her youngest son, daughter-in-law, and their children. Her oldest son resides in Phoenix, Arizona, with his wife and two sons. She has spent many years laughing at her own missteps while raising her boys, and now she enjoys watching her sons and daughters-in-law go through the same journey in raising her grandchildren.
“Raising kids is a serious business, or is it?” writes Kennard. “You can stress over your inevitable missteps and cry over all the ways you’ve screwed it up, or you can accept that you’ll never be perfect. Sit back, relax, and learn how to laugh at yourself.
“Life and parenthood are much too precious to waste worrying. Parenting is not for the faint of heart, but taking the time to laugh will help you remember why you wanted to be a parent in the first place.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Linda Kennard’s engaging tale is a heartfelt tribute to the joys and challenges of parenthood, offering readers a source of inspiration, comfort, and laughter. From the chaotic days of toddlerhood to the bittersweet milestones of adolescence, “Life Lessons I Learned from My Children” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, reminding them to cherish the precious moments shared with their children.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Life Lessons I Learned from My Children" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories