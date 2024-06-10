Author Linda Kennard’s New Book, "Life Lessons I Learned from My Children," is a Heartwarming Memoir Detailing Insights Gleaned by the Author Through Parenthood

Recent release “Life Lessons I Learned from My Children” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Linda Kennard offers a refreshing perspective on parenthood, encouraging readers to embrace imperfection, find humor in their mistakes, and cherish the precious moments shared with their children through candid anecdotes and personal reflections.