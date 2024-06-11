Author Nixon A. Charles’s New Book, "Socio-Legal Problems in Rural Haitian Environment: A Major Cause of Haiti's Decadency," Explores the Ongoing Issues in Rural Haiti

Recent release “Socio-Legal Problems in Rural Haitian Environment: A Major Cause of Haiti's Decadency” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Nixon A. Charles delves into the complexities of Haiti's agricultural sector, analyzing the systemic issues contributing to agricultural self-insufficiency and food insecurity.