Dr. John W. Goolsby’s Newly Released “REACHING OUT To Unbelievers and Believers In Crime Neighborhoods” Inspires Hope and Faith Amidst Challenges
“REACHING OUT To Unbelievers and Believers In Crime Neighborhoods” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. John W. Goolsby offers profound insights and guidance for navigating the complexities of evangelism in challenging environments.
Macon, GA, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “REACHING OUT To Unbelievers and Believers In Crime Neighborhoods”: a beacon of hope and faith in the midst of adversity. “REACHING OUT To Unbelievers and Believers In Crime Neighborhoods” is the creation of published author, Dr. John W. Goolsby, a deacon and a Sunday school teacher at Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia. He received his bachelor’s degree from Georgia College and State University and his master’s and doctorate degrees from Jacksonville Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Joan, have one daughter, Tanya.
Dr. Goolsby shares, “When people reject listening to God’s message, they are making a wrong choice. This opportunity to choose Christ might not present itself again. As believers, we must continue to acknowledge God’s Word in our homes, in our jobs, in our neighborhoods, and in other related places where people gather. The burden of the author’s heart is to encourage every believer and unbeliever the importance of establishing evangelistic relationships in crime neighborhoods.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. John W. Goolsby’s new book is a powerful resource for anyone seeking to make a positive impact in communities plagued by crime and despair. Through heartfelt stories and practical advice, Dr. Goolsby inspires readers to embrace their role as ambassadors of Christ and agents of transformation.
Consumers can purchase “REACHING OUT To Unbelievers and Believers In Crime Neighborhoods” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “REACHING OUT To Unbelievers and Believers In Crime Neighborhoods,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
