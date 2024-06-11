Valerie Fillmore’s Newly Released "Out of the Darkness" is an Inspiring and Transformative Journey Through Challenging Mental Health Struggles
“Out of the Darkness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valerie Fillmore is a compelling narrative that explores the author's personal battle with fear, anxiety, and spiritual warfare, emphasizing the themes of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of God's truth.
New York, NY, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Darkness”: a powerful testament of overcoming spiritual and mental struggles through faith and perseverance. “Out of the Darkness” is the creation of published author, Valerie Fillmore, a health professional who has been married to her husband, Frank, for twenty years. She is also the proud mom of two cats, Tigger and Gizmo.
Fillmore shares, “Valerie Fillmore has struggled with demonic attacks of fear, anxiety, depression, OCD, and intrusive thoughts. Valerie sought help within her Calvinist Baptist church, only to be led into further bondage by their denial of the existence of spiritual warfare and their condemnation of her thoughts and emotions. Valerie kept seeking the Lord, asking Him to help her understand Him and why she was suffering. She was led by the Lord to a different church where she learned the truth about how the enemy attacks the children of God.
“Valerie has fought against the tormenting thoughts in her mind, struggling to determine if the thoughts were hers or those of the enemy. She has learned how to stand on what the Word of God says about who she is. She has learned how to choose to believe God’s word despite the powerful thoughts and emotions that were screaming lies to the contrary at her. Valerie has experienced the enemy attacking her about her salvation, causing her to at times doubt if she was even saved. She struggled to believe that God actually loved her and that she was His child. Valerie now knows that God wants her to share her struggles with the world. He wants to show them how we are already free in Christ Jesus and how to walk in that freedom that He has provided and desires for us all to walk in.
“What I say to you in the dark (privately), tell in the light (publicly); and what you hear whispered in your ear, proclaim from the housetops (to many people). (Matthew 10:27 AMP)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Fillmore’s new book is an enlightening and encouraging guide for anyone grappling with spiritual and emotional challenges, illustrating how faith can lead to true freedom and peace.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Darkness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Darkness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
