Alan E. Walter’s Newly Released “Stay under Your Hat: Knowing What You Can Control” is an Insightful and Spiritually Empowering Guide
“Stay under Your Hat: Knowing What You Can Control” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan E. Walter is a profound exploration of faith, personal growth, and the importance of surrendering control to God, highlighting themes of spiritual and emotional development.
Ringgold, GA, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Stay under Your Hat: Knowing What You Can Control”: a refreshing perspective on faith and surrender. “Stay under Your Hat: Knowing What You Can Control” is the creation of published author, Alan E. Walter, a pastor and professional counselor for over thirty years. During those thirty-plus years, Alan has worked with hundreds of people that they might draw spiritually and emotionally closer to Christ. Alan’s tools have been the Word of God and seeking to model Christ both in relationship and in counseling. He is currently a licensed professional counselor in the state of Georgia, where he works and resides. His practice is named Enduring Connections. Enduring Connections is focused upon helping men and women to establish lasting and meaningful relationships with Christ and His followers through a more intimate connection with God. Alan has been married to his wife, Vickie, for over forty-seven years. They have two daughters.
Alan shares, “Stay under Your Hat is not only a book title, but also a principle of living. Alan Walter, the author, first understood the principle while leading a dual diagnosis group for the Department of Community Supervision (state probation) in Northwest Georgia.
“As God further developed the principle in Alan’s mind and heart, it has grown into a book that will likely involve sequels. Stay under Your Hat is an invitation to those who believe in the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This book invites Christians to return to the one basic purpose for our lives. That purpose is to effectively model God through the surrender of our identity, security, and reason for living to God the Father.
“While reading this book you’ll have the opportunity to see some of the simplicities and the glory of how God created, outfitted, and redeemed us to model Him well. My hope is that you will realize that the most natural, safe, and secure place for you to be as a Christian is to stay under your hat!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan E. Walter’s new book is a heartfelt approach to life and faith, guiding readers to embrace trust in God amidst life's uncertainties.
Consumers can purchase “Stay under Your Hat: Knowing What You Can Control” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stay under Your Hat: Knowing What You Can Control,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Alan shares, “Stay under Your Hat is not only a book title, but also a principle of living. Alan Walter, the author, first understood the principle while leading a dual diagnosis group for the Department of Community Supervision (state probation) in Northwest Georgia.
“As God further developed the principle in Alan’s mind and heart, it has grown into a book that will likely involve sequels. Stay under Your Hat is an invitation to those who believe in the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This book invites Christians to return to the one basic purpose for our lives. That purpose is to effectively model God through the surrender of our identity, security, and reason for living to God the Father.
“While reading this book you’ll have the opportunity to see some of the simplicities and the glory of how God created, outfitted, and redeemed us to model Him well. My hope is that you will realize that the most natural, safe, and secure place for you to be as a Christian is to stay under your hat!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan E. Walter’s new book is a heartfelt approach to life and faith, guiding readers to embrace trust in God amidst life's uncertainties.
Consumers can purchase “Stay under Your Hat: Knowing What You Can Control” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stay under Your Hat: Knowing What You Can Control,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories