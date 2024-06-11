Margaret Krivchenia’s Newly Released “The Quest for The Cat’s Eye Ruby: A Four Cousins Mystery” is an Enthralling Adventure for Young Readers

“The Quest for The Cat’s Eye Ruby: A Four Cousins Mystery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Krivchenia is a captivating tale following four cousins on a vacation adventure turned mystery-solving escapade in the scenic Chimney Rock State Park. As they encounter new friends and face danger, their faith and friendship are put to the test in a race against time to save a family and thwart the plans of a villainous pursuer.