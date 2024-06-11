Kelly O’Malley’s Newly Released “Growing Fruit of the Spirit” is a Nurturing Guide to Spiritual Development

“Growing Fruit of the Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly O’Malley is a heartfelt resource designed to help parents cultivate the virtues of love, joy, peace, and more in their children. Based on Galatians 5:22–23, the book provides practical insights and guided prayers to facilitate meaningful conversations about spiritual growth and character development within the family unit.