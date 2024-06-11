Kelly O’Malley’s Newly Released “Growing Fruit of the Spirit” is a Nurturing Guide to Spiritual Development
“Growing Fruit of the Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly O’Malley is a heartfelt resource designed to help parents cultivate the virtues of love, joy, peace, and more in their children. Based on Galatians 5:22–23, the book provides practical insights and guided prayers to facilitate meaningful conversations about spiritual growth and character development within the family unit.
Lakeland, FL, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Growing Fruit of the Spirit”: a compassionate and insightful guide. “Growing Fruit of the Spirit” is the creation of published author, Kelly O’Malley, a dedicated wife and mother who serves in vacation Bible schools, children’s church, and as a licensed foster parent.
O'Malley shares, “'Growing Fruit of the Spirit' is a guide for parents to use in praying with their children. The book is based on Galatians 5:22–23 (NKJV), 'But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such, there is no law.' Growing fruit will facilitate important conversations with your children on how the fruit of the Spirit is grown with visual examples of growing real fruit in comparison to the fruit of the Spirit. Guided prayers are included for every fruit along with declarations at the end of the book.
“May the Lord use this as a tool for families to grow their fruit of the Spirit together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly O’Malley’s new book is a valuable resource for families seeking to deepen their spiritual connection and cultivate a legacy of love, kindness, and faithfulness. With its practical insights and heartfelt approach, this book is sure to inspire and uplift readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Growing Fruit of the Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Growing Fruit of the Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
