Dwight Dunbar’s Newly Released "The Liberation of the Earth" is a Profound Exploration of Spiritual Victory and Renewal
“The Liberation of the Earth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dwight Dunbar is an inspiring exploration of spiritual themes, focusing on the victory of Jesus Christ and the ultimate redemption and renewal of creation.
Mitchell, IN, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Liberation of the Earth”: a compelling and thought-provoking examination of spiritual victory. “The Liberation of the Earth” is the creation of published author, Dwight Dunbar. With more than thirty years in the pulpit, Dwight Dunbar is a leading voice in proclaiming the gospel in Southern Indiana through radio and television ministries. Pastor Dunbar founded Work of God Inc. in 2000. Pastor Dunbar has transitioned from being active in the marketplace in November 2021, where he was involved in several businesses. He has also served on the board of directors for the Lawrence County Community Foundation and has served as a director of the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce. Pastor Dunbar has been married to his wife, Kathy, for over forty years. Dwight and Kathy have two children and three grandchildren.
Dunbar shares, “The liberation of the earth…
“There is a righteous one-world government on earth right now. After His resurrection from the dead, Jesus said, 'All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth.' The light of God has continued to increase on earth since that day. This is the greatest time for the church of Jesus Christ. All creation is eagerly waiting for the revealing of the sons of God. Death came to all the earth as a result of Adam and Eve’s sin. Since man had dominion over all living things on the earth, everything under his authority began to die as well. Jesus has won the victory over the devil and death in the eternal realm. He is victorious forever. The spirit of Jesus now dwells in His believers. Now His body on earth will secure the victory in the temporary realm through His power. Death will be swallowed by victory. Mortality will be swallowed by life. Arise, shine—your light has come. The earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwight Dunbar’s new book offers readers a profound and enlightening perspective on the spiritual significance of Christ’s victory and its implications for the world.
Consumers can purchase “The Liberation of the Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Liberation of the Earth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
