Micah Gathers McClure, Mirah Tiffany McClure, and Tiffany Anita McClure’s Newly Released “Micah and Mirah Teach Sadie to Forgive” is a Heartfelt Lesson

“Micah and Mirah Teach Sadie to Forgive” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Micah Gathers McClure, Mirah Tiffany McClure, and Tiffany Anita McClure is a heartwarming children’s book that imparts a valuable lesson on forgiveness and the power of compassion.