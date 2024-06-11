Micah Gathers McClure, Mirah Tiffany McClure, and Tiffany Anita McClure’s Newly Released “Micah and Mirah Teach Sadie to Forgive” is a Heartfelt Lesson
“Micah and Mirah Teach Sadie to Forgive” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Micah Gathers McClure, Mirah Tiffany McClure, and Tiffany Anita McClure is a heartwarming children’s book that imparts a valuable lesson on forgiveness and the power of compassion.
New York, NY, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Micah and Mirah Teach Sadie to Forgive”: an empathetic narrative that shares a powerful lesson of faith. “Micah and Mirah Teach Sadie to Forgive” is the creation of published authors, Micah Gathers McClure, Mirah Tiffany McClure, and Tiffany Anita McClure.
Micah Gathers McClure, Mirah Tiffany McClure, and Tiffany Anita McClure share, “Micah, Mirah, and Sadie are having a good time outside until Sadie gets hit by accident, causing her to have a rough day. Micah, Mirah, and their mom, Mrs. Tiffany, encourages Sadie to stay close to God and read the Bible when she gets upset and it’s hard to forgive. Mrs. Tiffany offers a prophetic word to help Sadie stop being angry and unforgiving. This book is to encourage children and youth to forgive at all times and to know the power that the Lord gives them to forgive.
“Philippians 4:4 says, 'Always be joyful because you belong to the Lord.'
“'And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in Heaven may forgive you your sins' (Mark 11:25).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Micah Gathers McClure, Mirah Tiffany McClure, and Tiffany Anita McClure’s new book is a sincere exploration of forgiveness and the transformative impact it can have on young hearts.
Consumers can purchase “Micah and Mirah Teach Sadie to Forgive” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Micah and Mirah Teach Sadie to Forgive,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
