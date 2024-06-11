Francis Jenkins’s New Book, “Forever Ann: A Very Personal Earth History, Manifesta and Love Story from the First One,” Follows a Woman’s New Life with Immortality
New York, NY, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Francis Jenkins, one of several writers with a small, independent newspaper called “The Pittsburgh Point” to be given one of the Pittsburgh Press Club’s annual Golden Quill awards in 1968, has completed the new book, “Forever Ann: A Very Personal Earth History, Manifesta and Love Story from the First One”: a “dystopian to utopian” science-fiction fantasy that follows a woman who finally realizes her innate leadership skills for a chance at a new, deeply meaningful life.
Jenkins worked in rehabilitation and as an English-as-a-Second Language teacher for foreign students. The author once co-founded a nonprofit environmental organization for the north Florida region. For those interested in a more detailed synopsis of the book, see below.
Ann Miller wins an unusual lottery she didn't even remember entering, writes Francis. Now she and her life partner, Dave, must face the most difficult decisions of their lives. Indeed, Ann is looking at the greatest challenge ever afforded a human being.
She is intrigued. But she may end up facing it alone, given the trends in the
disintegrating world cultures of the 21st through 24th centuries. Those years drag on through chaos and then isolation. Ann struggles to keep her mental balance but slips deeper into the memory hole of her prior life. Sophisticated wars and environmental collapse have left no one with much hope.
But a powerful rescue effort from another galaxy helps save Ann's sanity. Then, reinvigorated by a reunion with her partner, and buoyed by a select group of survivors from her planet, Ann becomes wholly engrossed in the reclamation of the world. The weight of the decisions falling upon her shoulders on where on our degraded planet reclamation efforts will be undertaken – and where not – is staggering.
Published by Fulton Books, Francis Jenkins’s book will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow Ann’s journey to forge the creation of new life with love, support, and amazing futuristic technological help. Engaging and heartfelt, “Forever Ann” is a poignant and character-driven story that will keep readers spellbound, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Forever Ann: A Very Personal Earth History, Manifesta and Love Story from the First One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. You may just believe a woman can live forever!
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Jenkins worked in rehabilitation and as an English-as-a-Second Language teacher for foreign students. The author once co-founded a nonprofit environmental organization for the north Florida region. For those interested in a more detailed synopsis of the book, see below.
Ann Miller wins an unusual lottery she didn't even remember entering, writes Francis. Now she and her life partner, Dave, must face the most difficult decisions of their lives. Indeed, Ann is looking at the greatest challenge ever afforded a human being.
She is intrigued. But she may end up facing it alone, given the trends in the
disintegrating world cultures of the 21st through 24th centuries. Those years drag on through chaos and then isolation. Ann struggles to keep her mental balance but slips deeper into the memory hole of her prior life. Sophisticated wars and environmental collapse have left no one with much hope.
But a powerful rescue effort from another galaxy helps save Ann's sanity. Then, reinvigorated by a reunion with her partner, and buoyed by a select group of survivors from her planet, Ann becomes wholly engrossed in the reclamation of the world. The weight of the decisions falling upon her shoulders on where on our degraded planet reclamation efforts will be undertaken – and where not – is staggering.
Published by Fulton Books, Francis Jenkins’s book will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow Ann’s journey to forge the creation of new life with love, support, and amazing futuristic technological help. Engaging and heartfelt, “Forever Ann” is a poignant and character-driven story that will keep readers spellbound, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Forever Ann: A Very Personal Earth History, Manifesta and Love Story from the First One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. You may just believe a woman can live forever!
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories