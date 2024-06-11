John R. McCoy’s New Book “The American High School Experience: A Flawed Human Business” Presents a Series of True Stories Surrounding the American High School Experience
Grand Junction, CO, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John R. McCoy, who holds a master’s degree in public school administration from Eastern Washington University, has completed his most recent book, “The American High School Experience: A Flawed Human Business”: a fascinating collection offering candid insights and humorous anecdotes that shed light on the complexities of high school life and the flawed, yet fascinating, individuals who inhabit it.
Author John R. McCoy’s public service as an educator spanned thirty-six years, twenty-five years as a high school administrator, sixteen of those years as principal, and three years as a district-level administrator before he retired in June 2022. All his experience in education took place in Washington State, where he and his wife, Connie, raised their three sons. Currently, the author and his wife reside in Grand Junction, Colorado, where they enjoy spending time with their sons, their daughters-in-law, and their thirteen grandchildren.
“The American high school experience is as complex as we are as humans,” writes McCoy. “It takes place at a time when young people are discovering who they are or who they may become. Life in high school is often made more complex as a result of family values mixing with newly discovered social values. Young people often dabble in any number of acceptable or unacceptable behavior without giving much thought to the consequences of their conduct and how it might play out in the short term or the long term for that matter.
“Interestingly, because there are mainly three groups of people who are impacted by all the many variables that affect human behavior in schools, the conduct of each of these groups is described in some detail in this book. The groups are students, teachers, and parents and the crazy, silly, inspiring, comical, sometimes disgusting, unacceptable things they do.
“Many stories, all true, are told in this book. Daily experiences are met with reactions from kids, teachers, school administrators, and parents in ways that may seem appropriate in some cases or inappropriate, funny, or terrible in other cases. An argument can be made that while many folks in the general population expect near perfection from our public school personnel, the fact that all of us are flawed human beings interacting with each other, perfection, or anything close to it, simply is not possible.”
Published by Fulton Books, John R. McCoy’s book invites readers to witness the myriad ways in which individuals navigate the tumultuous waters of adolescence and adulthood, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of human experience that defines the American high school landscape. By highlighting the flawed yet inherently human nature of all those involved, “The American High School Experience” underscores the importance of relationships as the cornerstone of success in the business of education.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The American High School Experience: A Flawed Human Business” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author John R. McCoy’s public service as an educator spanned thirty-six years, twenty-five years as a high school administrator, sixteen of those years as principal, and three years as a district-level administrator before he retired in June 2022. All his experience in education took place in Washington State, where he and his wife, Connie, raised their three sons. Currently, the author and his wife reside in Grand Junction, Colorado, where they enjoy spending time with their sons, their daughters-in-law, and their thirteen grandchildren.
“The American high school experience is as complex as we are as humans,” writes McCoy. “It takes place at a time when young people are discovering who they are or who they may become. Life in high school is often made more complex as a result of family values mixing with newly discovered social values. Young people often dabble in any number of acceptable or unacceptable behavior without giving much thought to the consequences of their conduct and how it might play out in the short term or the long term for that matter.
“Interestingly, because there are mainly three groups of people who are impacted by all the many variables that affect human behavior in schools, the conduct of each of these groups is described in some detail in this book. The groups are students, teachers, and parents and the crazy, silly, inspiring, comical, sometimes disgusting, unacceptable things they do.
“Many stories, all true, are told in this book. Daily experiences are met with reactions from kids, teachers, school administrators, and parents in ways that may seem appropriate in some cases or inappropriate, funny, or terrible in other cases. An argument can be made that while many folks in the general population expect near perfection from our public school personnel, the fact that all of us are flawed human beings interacting with each other, perfection, or anything close to it, simply is not possible.”
Published by Fulton Books, John R. McCoy’s book invites readers to witness the myriad ways in which individuals navigate the tumultuous waters of adolescence and adulthood, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of human experience that defines the American high school landscape. By highlighting the flawed yet inherently human nature of all those involved, “The American High School Experience” underscores the importance of relationships as the cornerstone of success in the business of education.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The American High School Experience: A Flawed Human Business” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories