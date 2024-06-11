Author Roderic Coleman’s New Book, "Blue Eyes," is a Heartfelt and Stirring Tale That Follows Two Americans Who Fall for Two Sisters from a Wealthy Korean Family
Recent release “Blue Eyes” from Covenant Books author Roderic Coleman is a compelling story of enduring bonds and the trials faced by individuals from diverse backgrounds. As best friends James and Matt immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Korea, they encounter both joyous moments and unforeseen challenges in their pursuit of love and happiness.
La Grange, TX, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roderic Coleman, a veteran of the US Marine Corps as well as a loving father of three, has completed his new book, “Blue Eyes”: a poignant and fascinating story that centers around James Cole and Matt Salyer, two best friends who find love while working for a Korean company and must overcome various obstacles as they follow their hearts to pursue two wealthy sisters.
“Two best friends from Texas work for a large Korean conglomerate,” writes Coleman. “They fall in love with two sisters of a very wealthy Korean family. They endure happiness, sadness, cultural challenges, and personal differences in their efforts to be together.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roderic Coleman’s new book is inspired by the author’s time stationed in Korea while serving in the US Marine Corps, during which he fell in love with the Korean people and their culture. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Blue Eyes” captures the essence of friendship and romance amidst a backdrop of cultural diversity and is sure to draw readers into a compelling narrative that celebrates the universal experiences of love and connection.
Readers can purchase “Blue Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
