Author Janet Rowe’s New Book, "Aria: The Graduate," Follows the Fascinating Adventures of an Angel of Hope Sent to Earth on a Special Mission from God to Help Mankind
Recent release “Aria: The Graduate” from Covenant Books author Janet Rowe is a captivating tale that centers around Aria, a special angel who was created by God as an emissary for hope and goodness in the changing morals of the people living on earth. Through her work, Aria will do all she can to help her charges, while also battling against dangerous demons who long to tempt God’s children.
Harrisburg, PA, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Janet Rowe, who currently resides in Pennsylvania with her Jack Russell-dachshund mix, Goliath, has completed her new book, “Aria: The Graduate”: a sequel to her first book, “Aria in Gloriousa”, which continues the adventures of the guardian angel of hope as she works to guide mankind and spread God’s kingdom while confronting the forces of evil.
“My first youth book, ‘Aria,’ was fun to write, and this book is a continuation of Aria’s journey as an angel of hope,” writes Rowe. “This book is for a slightly older audience. It was interesting to research places of good and evil for this story. The demons got what they deserved! I am sure you approve. Free will is a gift from God, but he does allow us to make mistakes. ‘Aria’ has me mesmerized. I hope you have enjoyed her! She may show up again with a new adventure. God bless your day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janet Rowe’s new book is a compelling and engaging tale highlighting the truth that God is always there to provide an answer to those willing to listen. With colorful artwork to help bring Rowe’s story to life, “Aria: The Graduate” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life as they follow along on Aria’s journey to complete her mission and return home, inviting them to revisit this epic tale of God’s special angel triumphing over evil again and again.
Readers can purchase “Aria: The Graduate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
