Author Derrick Sims’s New Book, "The Stone Caster," Follows a Banished Mage and His Son Who Are Reunited Through Fate and Must Find a New Life for Themselves
Recent release “The Stone Caster” from Covenant Books author Derrick Sims is an epic fantasy adventure that will transport readers through realms of magic and mystery where ancient prophecies, forbidden love, and perilous quests collide to shape the destiny of a banished mage who finds himself reunited with the son he never knew he had.
Great Falls, SC, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Derrick Sims, a writer who has always been fascinated by fantasy fiction, has completed his new book, “The Stone Caster”: a gripping novel that follows the adventures of a mage who has been exiled from his community, and finds himself on a quest alongside his son born from his forbidden relationship with a human.
“This is the story of Da’Nik, a mage of dark skin who was banished for healing and having a relationship with a human female,” writes Sims. “Once banished and hunted, they had to separate for nearly a decade, Da’Nik then stumbles upon a human city and dwells outside of its walls. One day, Da’Nik meets a young boy named Kaiden and defends him from some harsh bullies, only to find out later on that the boy is the offspring of his forbidden relationship. Da’Nik then reunites with the boy and his mother to find a new life as a family, then things go wrong. They are ambushed by a new enemy, and the mother is injured and left behind, as the draining antimagic arrow used is impossible for Da’Nik to remove.
“Follow Da’Nik and Kaiden through a quest of many lands and many characters as they search for a new life and what new destinies might await. Defeating an unknown enemy, finding the mother, and mastering their own abilities are just a few trials that await these two on their adventure.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Derrick Sims’s new book is a riveting tale of magic, forbidden love, and courage that will transport readers as they follow along on Da’Nik’s ultimate journey through worlds unknown. With its richly imagined settings and dynamic characters, “The Stone Caster” promises to captivate readers with each turn of the page, delivering a spellbinding tale that will keep them guessing right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Stone Caster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
