Author Derrick Sims’s New Book, "The Stone Caster," Follows a Banished Mage and His Son Who Are Reunited Through Fate and Must Find a New Life for Themselves

Recent release “The Stone Caster” from Covenant Books author Derrick Sims is an epic fantasy adventure that will transport readers through realms of magic and mystery where ancient prophecies, forbidden love, and perilous quests collide to shape the destiny of a banished mage who finds himself reunited with the son he never knew he had.