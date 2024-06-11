Author Deborah Yost’s New Book, "The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose," is an Adorable Story of a Young Moose Who Tries to Find His Way Back Home After Getting Lost
Recent release “The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose” from Covenant Books author Deborah Yost is a delightful tale that follows Sidney, a young moose who ignores his mother’s warnings not to wander off and soon becomes lost. While trying to get back home, Sidney makes all sorts of new friends who try to help him along the way.
NW Warren, OH, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Yost, a loving wife and mother who enjoys traveling across the country in her motorhome, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose”: a charming story that centers around a young moose who wanders off into the forest and, with the help of his new friends, tries to find his way back to his mother.
“A young moose named Sidney lives in Forest Tahloose,” writes Yost. “His mama tells him to stay close by so she can protect him. He strays away from his mama, forgetting her warning, and gets lost. Sidney gets scared because of his misadventures. He thinks he will never find his way home to his mama again.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Yost’s new book will take young readers on a thrilling journey as they follow Sidney’s quest to be reunited with his mother, all while making new friends and a couple of new enemies along the way. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Yost’s tale to life, “The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this wondrous story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“A young moose named Sidney lives in Forest Tahloose,” writes Yost. “His mama tells him to stay close by so she can protect him. He strays away from his mama, forgetting her warning, and gets lost. Sidney gets scared because of his misadventures. He thinks he will never find his way home to his mama again.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Yost’s new book will take young readers on a thrilling journey as they follow Sidney’s quest to be reunited with his mother, all while making new friends and a couple of new enemies along the way. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Yost’s tale to life, “The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this wondrous story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories