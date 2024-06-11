Author Deborah Yost’s New Book, "The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose," is an Adorable Story of a Young Moose Who Tries to Find His Way Back Home After Getting Lost

Recent release “The Adventures of Moose From Tahloose” from Covenant Books author Deborah Yost is a delightful tale that follows Sidney, a young moose who ignores his mother’s warnings not to wander off and soon becomes lost. While trying to get back home, Sidney makes all sorts of new friends who try to help him along the way.