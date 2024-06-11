Author Carmen Vaughn’s New Book, "God's Interventions in My Life," is a Collection of Faith-Based Short Stories Full of Inspiration, Encouragement, and Humor

Recent release “God's Interventions in My Life: Short Stories of Inspiration, Encouragement and Humor” from Covenant Books author Carmen Vaughn is a captivating series of short stories that recount moments from the author’s past that highlight how her faith and relation with God have been instrumental in her life.