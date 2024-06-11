Author Carmen Vaughn’s New Book, "God's Interventions in My Life," is a Collection of Faith-Based Short Stories Full of Inspiration, Encouragement, and Humor
Recent release “God's Interventions in My Life: Short Stories of Inspiration, Encouragement and Humor” from Covenant Books author Carmen Vaughn is a captivating series of short stories that recount moments from the author’s past that highlight how her faith and relation with God have been instrumental in her life.
Victoria, VA, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carmen Vaughn, who is passionate about using her life experiences to help others navigate their own paths, has completed her new book, “God's Interventions in My Life: Short Stories of Inspiration, Encouragement and Humor”: an inspiring memoir that shows the sovereignty of God’s love and greatness in day-to-day lives and how the Lord has always managed to turn bad situations around for her.
Over the years, author Carmen Vaughn has used her education and career in social work, primarily family and children counseling, to make a positive difference in the lives of many people, particularly the youth. She has helped them to understand and overcome their challenges, including difficulties that were not of their own making. Carmen is also very creative and multitalented. In addition to establishing an interior and event design business, modeling, and designing fashions, she has used her talents to brighten the lives of youth in ways that they did not know they were capable of.
“This is not your typical book,” writes Carmen. “I am not here to preach or give you a cliché perspective on life. We have heard it all. I wrote this book to share some of the many lessons I have learned throughout my life. Through these stories, I have been able to show my family and friends a different perspective on how to operate in life through God’s help.
“It includes some of my stories that are my daughters’ favorites for me to tell. They are from middle school, high school, college, and adulthood. The goal is to display how He has turned bad situations around for the good, even ‘okay’ situations into better ones, in a relatable manner that people can connect to.
“I have seen how God can show up in our everyday lives, even when you least expect it. Through this book and all my stories, I want to show the sovereignty of God’s love and greatness in our day-to-day lives—some good, some funny, and some quite unique.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carmen Vaughn’s new book is the result of the continued encouragement from the author’s daughters to share her stories, and poignant life lessons, with others. Engaging and emotionally stirring, “God’s Interventions in My Life” will help readers discover just how influential the Lord can be in one’s life, guiding them through whatever challenges they may encounter.
Readers can purchase “God's Interventions in My Life: Short Stories of Inspiration, Encouragement and Humor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
