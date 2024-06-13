Author Shari Harris’s New Book, "Am I One of God's Chosen?" Reveals the Truth Behind God’s Chosen People, and What It Means to Live in Complete Oneness with the Lord

Recent release “Am I One of God's Chosen?” from Covenant Books author Shari Harris explores what the Bible reveals about being one of God’s chosen people and how devoting one’s life to the Lord can lead to a more meaningful and worthwhile existence that transcends the physical into the spiritual realm.