Author Shari Harris’s New Book, "Am I One of God's Chosen?" Reveals the Truth Behind God’s Chosen People, and What It Means to Live in Complete Oneness with the Lord
Recent release “Am I One of God's Chosen?” from Covenant Books author Shari Harris explores what the Bible reveals about being one of God’s chosen people and how devoting one’s life to the Lord can lead to a more meaningful and worthwhile existence that transcends the physical into the spiritual realm.
Edwardsburg, MI, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shari Harris, an author who surrendered herself to God after years of struggles, has completed her new book, “Am I One of God's Chosen?”: a powerful look at the innumerable blessings that God’s chosen people are prepared to receive, and how readers can join them through their own relationship with the Lord.
Harris shares, “With such controversial topics as having no free will and relinquishing any attempt to control your life—this book challenges you to take a good look at what God has actually said and intended for those persons He has intentionally and lovingly created and designated to be exclusively His own. Be prepared to be shocked and surprised—maybe even doubtful—but definitely enlightened to what just could be the Truth you’ve been searching for—that changes your life forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shari Harris’s new book is shared with the author’s hope that readers from all walks of life will be awakening to God’s purpose for them and share in complete oneness with Him through every step of the way.
Readers can purchase “Am I One of God's Chosen?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
