Author Chemeca Gant’s New Book, "Loving Truth," is a Chilling and Engrossing Novel About a Family Caught in a Downward Spiral of Abuse

Recent release “Loving Truth” from Page Publishing author Chemeca Gant introduces Tammy, who is married to Mike, an abusive husband, who cheats, beats, and abuses her mentally, emotionally, and physically. They have kids who are being mistreated and abused as well by both of them.