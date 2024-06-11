Author William Wallace’s New Book, "The Snake Master," is a Chilling Novel That Follows the Heart Pounding Investigation of Several Similar Murders

Recent release “The Snake Master” from Page Publishing author William Wallace is a suspenseful novel that introduces Agents Longfellow and Dickinson, who are investigating three murders in Philadelphia when they are reassigned to Wilmington, Delaware, to investigate another murder that resembles the three in Philadelphia, as the perpetrator also used a dog choke collar to murder their victims.