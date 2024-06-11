Author William Wallace’s New Book, "The Snake Master," is a Chilling Novel That Follows the Heart Pounding Investigation of Several Similar Murders
Recent release “The Snake Master” from Page Publishing author William Wallace is a suspenseful novel that introduces Agents Longfellow and Dickinson, who are investigating three murders in Philadelphia when they are reassigned to Wilmington, Delaware, to investigate another murder that resembles the three in Philadelphia, as the perpetrator also used a dog choke collar to murder their victims.
Fallston, MD, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William Wallace, who was born and grew up in the Dundalk community of Baltimore County, Maryland, has completed his new book, “The Snake Master”: an unpredictable novel that follows Agents Longfellow and Dickinson as they work against time to catch a killer. As the serial killer’s victims begin to pile up, a twist to the murders takes place. Some of the law enforcement officers must battle different species of venomous snakes that have become involved in the mysterious battle between man and beast.
Author William Wallace graduated from the University of Baltimore with a major in English literature. While attending the university, he had three short plays published in an annual university publication. After graduation, William was hired by a national corporation as part of a management training program. After working for two companies after college, William was able to start his own company, which grew successfully and which he sold many years later. After the sale of his company, William retired from the world of business. He decided to return to his early passion for writing and published his first novel, “Toby,” followed by “The Pedophile Priests,” “The Blade Maker,” “The Palindrome Murders,” “Reflections in a Mirror,” and “The Snake Master.” William and his wife, Connie, reside in Fallston, Maryland. They have two children and two grandchildren. William Wallace—a father, grandfather, retired entrepreneur, and lifelong resident of Maryland—is currently working on his seventh novel, published by New York City-based Page Publishing. William Wallace’s books are a must-read for detective fiction fans.
William writes, “With Cornell Charles Conrad (aka 3C) in prison for life without the possibility of parole for the murder of twenty-two people, it seemed to put the finishing touches on the case of the Trashman. FBI Agent Terry Longfellow’s partner, Agent Adriana Dickinson, was recovering from the bullet she took in her calf and was now needing only a cane to maneuver around after hanging up her crutches.”
Published by Page Publishing, William Wallace’s terrifying tale invites readers to discover whether the agents will prevail.
Readers who wish to experience this frightening work can purchase “The Snake Master” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
