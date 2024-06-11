Author Brandon Weber’s New Book, "Stratosfear," is a Thrilling Mix of Fact and Fiction That Takes Readers on an Unforgettable Ride
Recent release “Stratosfear” from Page Publishing author Brandon Weber is a mesmerizing novel that draws on the author’s fascinating experiences of living as an outlaw for many years.
Elko, NV, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Weber has completed his new book, “Stratosfear”: a gripping and potent novel that invites readers to escape into a dramatized version of the author’s world.
Author Brandon Weber writes, “Tim’s eyes scanned the room. There was a long, glossy, black table running down the center of the room. The sides were lined with chairs, and one big black chair sat at the head of the table. It looked like something the high nobles would have met at to discuss their battle plans. The walls were done in wood, and the flooring was a rich-looking carpet. The overhead lighting was centered over the table and cast a blue tint to the room. Other than that, the room was empty. No pictures on the walls and no papers laying on the desk; the place was clean. Manjonie walked to the head of the table and sat in the chair. As Tim walked in behind him, the doors shut by themselves, making Tim turn to see who had shut them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandon Weber’s original tale blends his personal life and his imagination, creating an unforgettable story that keeps readers engaged with every twist and turn.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Stratosfear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:

