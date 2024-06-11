Author John Delong’s New Book, “And My Name Is John: The Blessings of Sobriety,” is a Compelling Journey Through Nearly Four Decades of Personal Experiences and Sobriety

Recent release “And My Name Is John: The Blessings of Sobriety” from Page Publishing author John Delong is a lighthearted and poignant collection of anecdotes and reflections that draw from the author’s rich personal background and involvement in the twelve-step recovery community, perfectly blending together sincerity and humor to deliver an unforgettable literary journey.