Author John Delong’s New Book, “And My Name Is John: The Blessings of Sobriety,” is a Compelling Journey Through Nearly Four Decades of Personal Experiences and Sobriety
Recent release “And My Name Is John: The Blessings of Sobriety” from Page Publishing author John Delong is a lighthearted and poignant collection of anecdotes and reflections that draw from the author’s rich personal background and involvement in the twelve-step recovery community, perfectly blending together sincerity and humor to deliver an unforgettable literary journey.
Charlotte, NC, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Delong, a retired sports writer living in Charlotte, North Carolina, has completed his new book, “And My Name Is John: The Blessings of Sobriety”: a compilation of almost four decades of experience, strength and hope in the 12-step recovery community.
Author John Delong spent twenty-one years working for the Winston-Salem Journal, covering the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets for twelve years and the NFL’s Carolina Panthers for six and, at other times, covering college basketball, college football, and professional golf and tennis. He has also worked for the ATP’s Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament and was a sports travel agent and tour guide, taking groups to such sporting events as Wimbledon, the Masters, the Ryder Cup, and the US Open golf and tennis tournaments. Most importantly, he has stayed sober for almost four decades and is active in Charlotte’s 12-step recovery community. He has a sponsor, and he is a sponsor, and he is deeply grateful to have God’s grace throughout the years.
“And My Name Is John: The Blessings of Sobriety” is a captivating read that tells various stories from the author’s alcoholic sky-diving cat to the great and powerful meetings he has attended all over the world. He met a family of Eskimos in Rome one time, and it saved his entire vacation. And on the night that he took his first fifth step, he got his much-needed burning bush in the form of heat lightning in the clouds.
Published by Page Publishing, John Delong’s enthralling series is the author’s debut novel, and is brimming with his own passion and gratitude for all the blessings he has received in sobriety. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “And My Name Is John: The Blessings of Sobriety” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page and will remain with them long after its engaging conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "And My Name Is John: The Blessings of Sobriety" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
