The Peter Sprague Quartet at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, June 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Peter Sprague Quartet explores the jazz tradition of improvisation but with a slightly different spin – they bring their jazz viewpoint to songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream. The quartet includes Leonard Patton doing vocals, Danny Green on piano, Mackenzie Leighton on bass, and Peter who plays a one-of-a-kind double neck guitar. The vibe is contagious.
The Peter Sprague Quartet will run on June 17, 2024 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to reserve seats.
