Free Webinar: The World of Static Codeanalysis with Dipl.-Ing. Royd Lüdtke
Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). Verifysoft is the owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava. Verifysoft Technology offers as well seminars, trainings and free webinars about software development and software quality.
Offenburg, Germany, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As software takes on increasingly critical functions, there's a growing recognition that relying solely on dynamic analysis methods is insufficient. While dynamic analysis was once seen as the ultimate means to ensure application safety, the complexity and importance of software today demand new approaches. Static code analysis has emerged as a vital tool for identifying errors early in the development process and enhancing code quality significantly.
In a recent presentation, supported by modern static code analysis tools, the efficacy of this method beyond mere "bug hunting" was demonstrated. Early error detection not only reduces costs but also substantially mitigates risks. What was once standard practice only in the development of safety-critical software has now found widespread use across all software development domains to enhance quality.
But what exactly does "Static Code Analysis" include?
An upcoming webinar with Dipl.-Ing. Royd Lüdtke aims to provide interested people with an introduction to this multifaceted subject, covering various aspects such as the basics of static code analysis, its applications across different domains, Software Composition Analysis (SCA), static performance analysis, and energy consumption optimization.
Static code analysis serves not only as a means to identify errors but also as a pathway to overall software quality improvement, meeting the requirements for security and reliability. Interested individuals are encouraged to explore this compelling topic and gain insight into the future of software development.
To register for this free webinar on July 4, 2024 at 3:00p.m. please go to the Homepage of Verifysoft --> About --> Seminars/Webinars
In a recent presentation, supported by modern static code analysis tools, the efficacy of this method beyond mere "bug hunting" was demonstrated. Early error detection not only reduces costs but also substantially mitigates risks. What was once standard practice only in the development of safety-critical software has now found widespread use across all software development domains to enhance quality.
But what exactly does "Static Code Analysis" include?
An upcoming webinar with Dipl.-Ing. Royd Lüdtke aims to provide interested people with an introduction to this multifaceted subject, covering various aspects such as the basics of static code analysis, its applications across different domains, Software Composition Analysis (SCA), static performance analysis, and energy consumption optimization.
Static code analysis serves not only as a means to identify errors but also as a pathway to overall software quality improvement, meeting the requirements for security and reliability. Interested individuals are encouraged to explore this compelling topic and gain insight into the future of software development.
To register for this free webinar on July 4, 2024 at 3:00p.m. please go to the Homepage of Verifysoft --> About --> Seminars/Webinars
Contact
Verifysoft Technology GmbHContact
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
Categories