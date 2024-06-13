Free Webinar: The World of Static Codeanalysis with Dipl.-Ing. Royd Lüdtke

Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). Verifysoft is the owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava. Verifysoft Technology offers as well seminars, trainings and free webinars about software development and software quality.