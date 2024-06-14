Author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW’s New Book, “The Unexpected Journey,” is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Detective Who Must Investigate Claims of Religious Miracles

Recent release “The Unexpected Journey” from Page Publishing author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW is a fascinating and thought-provoking novel that centers around detective Randolph Sterling, whose career is brought to an abrupt end due to an injury. Determined to continue working, Sterling accepts an intriguing offer to join an elite group in the Vatican that investigates the validity of miracles.