Author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW’s New Book, “The Unexpected Journey,” is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Detective Who Must Investigate Claims of Religious Miracles
Recent release “The Unexpected Journey” from Page Publishing author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW is a fascinating and thought-provoking novel that centers around detective Randolph Sterling, whose career is brought to an abrupt end due to an injury. Determined to continue working, Sterling accepts an intriguing offer to join an elite group in the Vatican that investigates the validity of miracles.
Springfield, MO, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW, who received a degree in psychology from DePauw University and a master’s in psychiatric social work from Washington University in St. Louis, has completed his new book, “The Unexpected Journey”: a captivating and enthralling story that follows a former police detective who joins a special team that investigates miraculous claims and expects his new job to confirm his atheist worldview, but soon finds himself doubting his beliefs with each case that crosses his desk.
For the past forty-five years, author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW has served Southwest Missouri in the field of psychiatry, providing psychological assessments, individual, group, and family therapy, marriage counseling, and clinical hypnotherapy. While performing those services, he also lectured and trained other health care professionals from Hawaii to Maine and Alaska to Key West on various disorders and forms of psychological treatment. After his father retired from being a Methodist minister, the author drifted away from the church for years until his beloved Ruthie gently introduced him to Catholicism. Beginning in 2014, he was invited to broadcast an ongoing weekly international radio show “Journey with Mary” through the Internet on Deeper Truth BlogTalkRadio. This podcast has attracted thousands of listeners from as many as 130 countries worldwide over the past ten years. He continues to provide enthusiastic and richly illustrated presentations for schools, colleges, conferences, and churches on the evidence-based reality of God.
“Randolph Sterling is a dedicated, tough, police detective who got sidelined due to a permanent injury,” writes Carpenter. “To avoid a depressing desk job, he takes up an interesting offer from his best friend from college, William Thornton, who now works in Italy for the newly formed Vatican’s Miraculous Claims Investigations program (V.M.C.I.). Now he can use his veteran detective skills to tackle the exposing of alleged religious miracles. After all, he had his doubts that any God actually exists because of all the evil he had witnessed on the streets, which he believed any true God would not have allowed. But this objective, logical, and doubting attitude is exactly what the VMCI team wants. Nevertheless, his talents and attitude are truly tested in this unexpected journey with numerous twists and turns as he encounters a whole new frontier of spiritual mysteries.”
Published by Page Publishing, John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW’s engaging tale draws upon years of research and details of actual alleged miracles published in the author’s prior books to weave a magical blend of truth and fiction into a journey of transformation. As Sterling navigates the complexities of his new role, readers will find themselves on the edge of their seats in this thrilling exploration of the unknown, where nothing is as it seems, and every discovery brings new revelations.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Unexpected Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
