Author George Benin Nkemnacho’s New Book, "Olukumi Kingdom: A Peculiar Yoruba Enclave," Offers Insight Into the Culture of the Olukumi People
Recent release “Olukumi Kingdom: A Peculiar Yoruba Enclave” from Page Publishing author George Benin Nkemnacho gives a riveting account of the history, culture, and politics of the Olukumi people, a marginalized Yoruba community, unlike other accounts that have been the subject of mainstream literature and debates.
New York, NY, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George Benin Nkemnacho, author of “Basic English Grammar for Nigerian Lawyers,” has completed his new book, “Olukumi Kingdom: A Peculiar Yoruba Enclave”: an educational work that provides information about the Olukumi people, a bilingual (both Yoruba and Ibo) and sophisticated Black African community who were the first humans to inhabit their indigenous homeland but continue to be marginalized and discriminated by the majority newly arrived neighbors.
Author George Benin Nkemnacho writes with profound lucidity which enables readers to enjoy their reading experience. A Lawyer by training, G.B. Nkemnacho rose to become the Chief Registrar of his State High Court of Justice. He is also the first Owelle of Ugbodu, a major chieftaincy title in the Olukumi Kingdom.
Nkemnacho writes, “The desire to write this book stemmed from my childhood impressions of my hometown, Ugbodu, where a language called ‘Olukumi’ is widely spoken as the people’s lingua franca. The language became a curiosity to me as I advanced in age and discovered, to my bewilderment, that visitors to my parents from some nearby towns, some less than two kilometres away, spoke the Igbo language, which they discussed in with my parents and their relatives. It greatly intrigued me that whereas my parents and I perfectly understood the Igbo language spoken by those visitors (although strangely also, they spoke as I did the Igbo language as fluently as those visitors), the converse was the case with respect to the attitude of the visitors towards the Olukumi language for not only did they not understand the language, but they did not bother to understand a word of that language. Yet from their childhood, they had, as a matter of course, interacted in all ramifications of life with my people, the Olukumi people, as if they were, in reality, members of one linguistically homogeneous community.”
Published by Page Publishing, George Benin Nkemnacho’s informative work covers war, diplomacy, migration, settlement, and the people’s determination for survival and coexistence.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Olukumi Kingdom: A Peculiar Yoruba Enclave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author George Benin Nkemnacho writes with profound lucidity which enables readers to enjoy their reading experience. A Lawyer by training, G.B. Nkemnacho rose to become the Chief Registrar of his State High Court of Justice. He is also the first Owelle of Ugbodu, a major chieftaincy title in the Olukumi Kingdom.
Nkemnacho writes, “The desire to write this book stemmed from my childhood impressions of my hometown, Ugbodu, where a language called ‘Olukumi’ is widely spoken as the people’s lingua franca. The language became a curiosity to me as I advanced in age and discovered, to my bewilderment, that visitors to my parents from some nearby towns, some less than two kilometres away, spoke the Igbo language, which they discussed in with my parents and their relatives. It greatly intrigued me that whereas my parents and I perfectly understood the Igbo language spoken by those visitors (although strangely also, they spoke as I did the Igbo language as fluently as those visitors), the converse was the case with respect to the attitude of the visitors towards the Olukumi language for not only did they not understand the language, but they did not bother to understand a word of that language. Yet from their childhood, they had, as a matter of course, interacted in all ramifications of life with my people, the Olukumi people, as if they were, in reality, members of one linguistically homogeneous community.”
Published by Page Publishing, George Benin Nkemnacho’s informative work covers war, diplomacy, migration, settlement, and the people’s determination for survival and coexistence.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Olukumi Kingdom: A Peculiar Yoruba Enclave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories