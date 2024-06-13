Author George Benin Nkemnacho’s New Book, "Olukumi Kingdom: A Peculiar Yoruba Enclave," Offers Insight Into the Culture of the Olukumi People

Recent release “Olukumi Kingdom: A Peculiar Yoruba Enclave” from Page Publishing author George Benin Nkemnacho gives a riveting account of the history, culture, and politics of the Olukumi people, a marginalized Yoruba community, unlike other accounts that have been the subject of mainstream literature and debates.