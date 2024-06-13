Author S.O. Strenuo’s New Book, "My Sister, My Protector," is Based on the Heartbreaking True Story of One Family, Covering Three Generations of Abuse
Recent release “My Sister, My Protector” from Page Publishing author S.O. Strenuo sheds light on the impact of the abuse that has been passed down through generations of one family.
New York, NY, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- S.O. Strenuo has completed her new book, “My Sister, My Protector”: an eye-opening work that brings awareness to abuse.
Author S.O. Strenuo worked as a nurse in the hospital setting for twenty-seven years and is currently a substitute school nurse. She has seen many patients who have felt lost and alone because of abuse, hurting people who don’t know where to turn. The author pursued a nursing career because she wanted to make a difference in someone’s life.
S.O. Strenuo shares, “To many, this will be just a story, one I hope moves you to think, to change, to care, and to make a difference. You see, this is the story of an actual family. It is the true story of what happens when secrets are kept and no one noticed and no one cared.”
She continues, “Domestic abuse spanning three generations left scars that the eye cannot see. Child sexual abuse spanning three generations left emotional scars—scars that no one truly understood. This is the story of how that abuse affected someone I care about. She is called Eve in the book. She was my hero, my protector, and she was abused beyond belief. She first witnessed domestic violence as a toddler. She first was sexually abused at the tender age of eight, but the abuse didn’t stop there. Family members knew about the abuse, but no one did anything. Was it because they didn’t believe a child? Was it because it was considered normal behavior? Unfortunately, we will never know. What we do know is that the truth must be told to stop the abuse cycle. The truth must be told to heal.”
Published by Page Publishing, S.O. Strenuo’s meaningful work urges those who know someone who has been a victim of abuse to talk to someone and seek help. She hopes this book will make a difference in the lives of readers, and because of that, the profits from this book will be donated to the Stop the Silence organization.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “My Sister, My Protector” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author S.O. Strenuo worked as a nurse in the hospital setting for twenty-seven years and is currently a substitute school nurse. She has seen many patients who have felt lost and alone because of abuse, hurting people who don’t know where to turn. The author pursued a nursing career because she wanted to make a difference in someone’s life.
S.O. Strenuo shares, “To many, this will be just a story, one I hope moves you to think, to change, to care, and to make a difference. You see, this is the story of an actual family. It is the true story of what happens when secrets are kept and no one noticed and no one cared.”
She continues, “Domestic abuse spanning three generations left scars that the eye cannot see. Child sexual abuse spanning three generations left emotional scars—scars that no one truly understood. This is the story of how that abuse affected someone I care about. She is called Eve in the book. She was my hero, my protector, and she was abused beyond belief. She first witnessed domestic violence as a toddler. She first was sexually abused at the tender age of eight, but the abuse didn’t stop there. Family members knew about the abuse, but no one did anything. Was it because they didn’t believe a child? Was it because it was considered normal behavior? Unfortunately, we will never know. What we do know is that the truth must be told to stop the abuse cycle. The truth must be told to heal.”
Published by Page Publishing, S.O. Strenuo’s meaningful work urges those who know someone who has been a victim of abuse to talk to someone and seek help. She hopes this book will make a difference in the lives of readers, and because of that, the profits from this book will be donated to the Stop the Silence organization.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “My Sister, My Protector” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories