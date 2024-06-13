Author Leo Peterson’s New Book, “The Hotel Intrepid: Jack-Of-All-Trades,” Follows the Journey of a Woman Who Struggles to Pick Up the Pieces of Her Shattered Life
Recent release “The Hotel Intrepid: Jack-Of-All-Trades” from Page Publishing author Leo Peterson introduces Astrid Sinclair, who struggles to navigate her future as she attempts to put her life back together.
New York, NY, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leo Peterson, a health care professional who lives in the southeast with his wife, has completed his/her new book, “The Hotel Intrepid: Jack-Of-All-Trades”: an engrossing novel that follows Astrid Sinclare, who has always been the peacemaker who never rocked the boat, and after nearly thirty years of living a lie, she finds herself alone, trying to piece her life back together again.
Ty Machesney is rich, bold, and adventurous. He sweeps Astrid off her feet when her old world finally comes crumbling down around her. It seems as if he and his friends are all cut from the same bolt of cloth, but they have secrets.
With the city of Atlanta as the background where opulence and prestige are currency, human trafficking seems to be the unspoken article of trade.
Author Leo Peterson writes, “Nineteen-year-old Anada Chantra had finally made it to America. Unfortunately, this was not the way she had envisioned it. Since she was ten years old, her mother had promised her that someday, she would visit her American father in the United States and attend university there. That all changed seven years ago when her ‘uncle’ Jimmy came to the Mater Dei Boarding School that she attended in Thailand and was told her mother had been killed in a car accident. Her ‘uncle’ Jimmy was not her uncle, but rather a good friend of her mother’s, and he would come on a regular basis to visit her. Her mother would take her during school breaks on vacations to resorts throughout Southeast Asia. It was during these times where her mother would tell her just how wonderful life would be for her in the United States.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leo Peterson’s poignant tale was written to raise awareness about how big and horrifying the human trafficking problem is throughout the world.
