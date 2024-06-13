Author Michael Gamble’s New Book, “Discovering the Fire in Your Faith: Keeping Your Spiritual Fire Burning,” Enhances the Faith of Readers
Recent release “Discovering the Fire in Your Faith: Keeping Your Spiritual Fire Burning” from Page Publishing author Michael Gamble helps readers gain a broader understanding of what it means to live for Christ.
Vine Grove, KY, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Gamble, who was born in Washington, D. C., has completed his new book, “Discovering the Fire in Your Faith: Keeping Your Spiritual Fire Burning”: a faith-affirming work that offers guidance for readers seeking a deeper connection with God.
Rev. Michael Gamble retired from the Army after twenty-one years of service and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor among other awards. He was stationed in places such as Frankfurt; Schweinfurt; Vilseck, Germany; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Carson Co.; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Korea and deployed to places such as Bosnia, Kuwait, and Iraq. He is a graduate of Central Texas College and Sullivan University with an associate, bachelor’s, master’s degree in business management, and a candidate for a doctoral degree in business administration at Walden University. He is an associate minister at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Radcliff, Kentucky, and a husband, father of two, and grandfather of one.
Gamble writes, “Time with God is the finest thing to do at any time of day or night. You would be amazed at the difference spending the day with God would make, regardless of how hectic or busy your day is. God has given me the capacity to trust his word so completely through the years that it has always been a trustworthy source for me. Now when everything looked to be in flux due to that intense storm, I had to decide whether to follow my feelings or God’s word.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Gamble’s spiritual work helps readers find focus and clarity in their path toward living for Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Discovering the Fire in Your Faith: Keeping Your Spiritual Fire Burning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
