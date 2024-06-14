Author Midas Sienna’s New Book, "A Magickal Tale," is a Spellbinding Work of Fantasy Fiction Following a Young Woman on Her Journey Toward an Otherworldly Destiny

Recent release “A Magickal Tale” from Page Publishing author Midas Sienna is a captivating novel introducing Drasila, a young woman from a long line of gifted spellcasters navigating life after the violent deaths of her parents. A seemingly chance encounter with a centuries-old new friend sets her on a collision course with the forces of evil and, ultimately, her own fate.