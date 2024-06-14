Author Midas Sienna’s New Book, "A Magickal Tale," is a Spellbinding Work of Fantasy Fiction Following a Young Woman on Her Journey Toward an Otherworldly Destiny
Recent release “A Magickal Tale” from Page Publishing author Midas Sienna is a captivating novel introducing Drasila, a young woman from a long line of gifted spellcasters navigating life after the violent deaths of her parents. A seemingly chance encounter with a centuries-old new friend sets her on a collision course with the forces of evil and, ultimately, her own fate.
New York, NY, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Midas Sienna, a passionate reader who survived childhood in a broken home, has completed their new book, “A Magickal Tale”: a spellbinding story informed by their struggles with mental and physical health and inspired by their escapes into other, created worlds as well as a desire to share those places of healing with others.
Sometimes when you want desperately to wake from a dream, you are reminded that it is in fact reality. Magick is something we’re taught to forget as we morph into the lost adults that we become through the raging sea of reality. If magick through warped perception damages the balance, who is responsible? He who commits the deed, or the devil on his shoulder? Are the two even mutually exclusive?
Through centuries of shades of gray, an ordinary modern girl finds herself at the behest of a prophecy that dares not slow down for her own adjustment. Vikings knock on the door of her family’s mausoleum, threading the line between salvation and destruction. But what if something must be destroyed so the world may be saved? Will she rise like the phoenix or become a casualty like her parents before her?
Published by Page Publishing, Midas Sienna’s engrossing book is an intriguing choice for avid fantasy readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Magickal Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Sometimes when you want desperately to wake from a dream, you are reminded that it is in fact reality. Magick is something we’re taught to forget as we morph into the lost adults that we become through the raging sea of reality. If magick through warped perception damages the balance, who is responsible? He who commits the deed, or the devil on his shoulder? Are the two even mutually exclusive?
Through centuries of shades of gray, an ordinary modern girl finds herself at the behest of a prophecy that dares not slow down for her own adjustment. Vikings knock on the door of her family’s mausoleum, threading the line between salvation and destruction. But what if something must be destroyed so the world may be saved? Will she rise like the phoenix or become a casualty like her parents before her?
Published by Page Publishing, Midas Sienna’s engrossing book is an intriguing choice for avid fantasy readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Magickal Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories