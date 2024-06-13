Author Roxianne Brown’s New Book, "Noah's Ark: Book 3," is an Enthralling and Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of Noah and His Family Aboard the Ark

Recent release “Noah's Ark: Book 3” from Covenant Books author Roxianne Brown is a riveting tale that centers around a grandfather who decides to retell the story of Noah’s Ark to his granddaughter Rebecca, with an added twist that complicates matters onboard the ark to highlight God’s sense of humor.