Author Roxianne Brown’s New Book, "Noah's Ark: Book 3," is an Enthralling and Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of Noah and His Family Aboard the Ark
Recent release “Noah's Ark: Book 3” from Covenant Books author Roxianne Brown is a riveting tale that centers around a grandfather who decides to retell the story of Noah’s Ark to his granddaughter Rebecca, with an added twist that complicates matters onboard the ark to highlight God’s sense of humor.
New York, NY, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roxianne Brown, a poet and author who hails from the Caribbean, has completed her new book, “Noah's Ark: Book 3”: a captivating retelling of the Biblical story of Noah’s Ark that reveals God’s incredible sense of humor as Noah and his family deal with the effects of having a mosquito onboard their ark.
“God does have a sense of humor, whether we want to admit it or not,” writes Roxianne. “His wisdom touches all, including the creatures of the field, sea, and air. Experience God’s sense of humor and take a trip with Noah and his family on this splendid journey as they sail down the Coosa Valley River. Experience the raging storm and lightning bolts that seem to tear the very fabric of the heavens. Come along, enjoy this childhood tale, and trust in God’s plan.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roxianne Brown’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of composing sweet, fun, and action-packed Christian children’s stories that are filled with clever and fearless characters. Brimming colorful artwork and amusing situations, “Noah’s Ark: Book 3” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all walks of life, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Noah's Ark: Book 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
