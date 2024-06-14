Author Joseph J. Morse’s New Book, "Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger," is a Collection of Three Stories Centered Around an Angel Sent to Deliver Messages to Mankind
Recent release “Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger” from Covenant Books author Joseph J. Morse is a fascinating and enthralling series of three stories that introduce readers to Forma Lux, a fictional angelic harbinger sent from the kingdom of heaven. Throughout each story, Morse weaves a tapestry of intrigue, humor, and spiritual revelation that will leave readers captivated until the final page.
Weymouth, MA, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph J. Morse, a firm believer of Christ for more than forty years who graduated from a Bible theology school in Pennsylvania and received another degree from a Massachusetts university, has completed his new book, “Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger”: a gripping collection of three short stories that follow the functional angelic harbinger called Forma Lux, who is sent to earth to deliver God’s warning messages to humanity.
“‘Forma Lux’ (form of light) is a harbinger sent from the kingdom of heaven who gives anticipatory sight of what is to come and is a nonmortal servant of God,” writes Morse. “She is the ‘hark,’ the ‘fear not’ messenger to people in individual settings throughout this book. She is a bit snide in a humorous way but can give a piercing dialogue to people who need to hear it. The reader may find the dialogue, the characters, and the unique situations written with passion in a different style or interesting way.”
In the first story, “Forma Lux and Old Soldiers Fade Away,” readers follow an elderly gentleman and veteran of WWII who is unaware that he is at the last days of his life, and is visited by Forma Lux. The second story, “Forma Lux and the Space Cloud” delves into Forma Lux's origins and her encounters with souls in the afterlife. In the final story, “Forma Lux: Heaven’s Harbinger,” Forma Lux is assigned to Plymouth, Massachusetts, during the time of the pilgrim plantation, where she becomes embroiled in a witch trial with surprising revelations.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph J. Morse’s new book is a captivating blend of spirituality, history, and mystery that utilizes the author’s imaginative storytelling and richly drawn characters to create an engaging and thought-provoking read. With its unique blend of the divine, supernatural elements, and historical intrigue, “Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger” promises to leave readers from all walks of life spellbound, right until the shocking conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Forma Lux’ (form of light) is a harbinger sent from the kingdom of heaven who gives anticipatory sight of what is to come and is a nonmortal servant of God,” writes Morse. “She is the ‘hark,’ the ‘fear not’ messenger to people in individual settings throughout this book. She is a bit snide in a humorous way but can give a piercing dialogue to people who need to hear it. The reader may find the dialogue, the characters, and the unique situations written with passion in a different style or interesting way.”
In the first story, “Forma Lux and Old Soldiers Fade Away,” readers follow an elderly gentleman and veteran of WWII who is unaware that he is at the last days of his life, and is visited by Forma Lux. The second story, “Forma Lux and the Space Cloud” delves into Forma Lux's origins and her encounters with souls in the afterlife. In the final story, “Forma Lux: Heaven’s Harbinger,” Forma Lux is assigned to Plymouth, Massachusetts, during the time of the pilgrim plantation, where she becomes embroiled in a witch trial with surprising revelations.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph J. Morse’s new book is a captivating blend of spirituality, history, and mystery that utilizes the author’s imaginative storytelling and richly drawn characters to create an engaging and thought-provoking read. With its unique blend of the divine, supernatural elements, and historical intrigue, “Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger” promises to leave readers from all walks of life spellbound, right until the shocking conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories