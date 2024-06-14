Author Joseph J. Morse’s New Book, "Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger," is a Collection of Three Stories Centered Around an Angel Sent to Deliver Messages to Mankind

Recent release “Forma Lux Heaven's Harbinger” from Covenant Books author Joseph J. Morse is a fascinating and enthralling series of three stories that introduce readers to Forma Lux, a fictional angelic harbinger sent from the kingdom of heaven. Throughout each story, Morse weaves a tapestry of intrigue, humor, and spiritual revelation that will leave readers captivated until the final page.