Philip Catsman’s New Book, “Family Matters: The Story of an American Family from the Shtetl,” is a Moving Odyssey of the Author’s Family History from the 1880’s to Today

Recent release “Family Matters: The Story of an American Family from the Shtetl” from Newman Springs Publishing author Philip Catsman is a tale of the powerful patriarchs in Catsman’s lineage. Beginning in the late nineteenth century, Catsman tells the story of his grandfather immigrating to America and finding financial success, as well as the effects it has on his family moving forward.