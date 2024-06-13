Author Jeff Andresen’s New Book, “The Dipsh*ts' Club,” is a Hilarious Collection of Awkward and Comedic Tales That Will Resonate with Readers from All Walks of Life

Recent release “The Dipsh*ts' Club” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeff Andresen is a side-splitting collection of stories and escapades that will take readers on a hilarious journey through laughter and relatability to discover the humorous situations that members of the titular club often wind-up in.