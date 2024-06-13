Author Jeff Andresen’s New Book, “The Dipsh*ts' Club,” is a Hilarious Collection of Awkward and Comedic Tales That Will Resonate with Readers from All Walks of Life
Recent release “The Dipsh*ts' Club” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeff Andresen is a side-splitting collection of stories and escapades that will take readers on a hilarious journey through laughter and relatability to discover the humorous situations that members of the titular club often wind-up in.
Georgetown, TX, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Andresen, who currently resides in Texas with his family and good friends, has completed his new book, “The Dipshits' Club”: a wild and uproarious ride filled with authentic, hilarious, and relatable stories that highlights the various situations members of the titular club often find themselves in, leaving readers in stitches from start to finish.
As a collegiate All-American athlete and member of his alma mater’s athletic hall of fame, it didn’t seem like much of a stretch when author Jeff Andresen achieved the professional rank of a corporate CEO at age of twenty-three. Thirty-seven more years in the top leadership role left no shortage of opportunities for Jeff to fumble his way to professional success—the type of success that causes honest peers to marvel yet only comes with a ferocious level of tenacity. Throw in a knack for optimistic ignorance, and the author’s life and career soon became marked by hilarious encounters and quirky situations that helped to inspire his book, “The Dipshits’ Club.”
“There are two types of clubs: those that bring like-minded people together for a shared purpose and the other type. ‘The Dipshits’ Club’ is the other type,” writes Andresen. He continues, “The more you read, the more it will occur to you that you are not alone. It is actually liberating to know that there are others out there who wonder if it’s okay to squirt their neighbor’s obnoxious child in the face with a mustard packet or purposely misplace their mother-in-law’s readers right before pill-taking time. There is something to be said about a read that makes you start smiling in anticipation as you find yourself hoping it will go where you think it might. ‘The Dipshits’ Club’ takes you on that headshaking journey that fills you with wonderment, and you find yourself thinking, ‘My God, that could have been me,’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeff Andresen’s series is filled with laugh-out-loud moments and relatable anecdotes that promises to keep readers entertained and amused from beginning to end. Capturing the essence of the human experience with wit and charm, Andresen’s tale will cause readers to find themselves chuckling in anticipation as they navigate the absurdities of life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Dipshits' Club” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
As a collegiate All-American athlete and member of his alma mater’s athletic hall of fame, it didn’t seem like much of a stretch when author Jeff Andresen achieved the professional rank of a corporate CEO at age of twenty-three. Thirty-seven more years in the top leadership role left no shortage of opportunities for Jeff to fumble his way to professional success—the type of success that causes honest peers to marvel yet only comes with a ferocious level of tenacity. Throw in a knack for optimistic ignorance, and the author’s life and career soon became marked by hilarious encounters and quirky situations that helped to inspire his book, “The Dipshits’ Club.”
“There are two types of clubs: those that bring like-minded people together for a shared purpose and the other type. ‘The Dipshits’ Club’ is the other type,” writes Andresen. He continues, “The more you read, the more it will occur to you that you are not alone. It is actually liberating to know that there are others out there who wonder if it’s okay to squirt their neighbor’s obnoxious child in the face with a mustard packet or purposely misplace their mother-in-law’s readers right before pill-taking time. There is something to be said about a read that makes you start smiling in anticipation as you find yourself hoping it will go where you think it might. ‘The Dipshits’ Club’ takes you on that headshaking journey that fills you with wonderment, and you find yourself thinking, ‘My God, that could have been me,’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeff Andresen’s series is filled with laugh-out-loud moments and relatable anecdotes that promises to keep readers entertained and amused from beginning to end. Capturing the essence of the human experience with wit and charm, Andresen’s tale will cause readers to find themselves chuckling in anticipation as they navigate the absurdities of life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Dipshits' Club” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories