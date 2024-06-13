Author T. Harper Wilkinson’s new book, “‘T was in Dixie,” is a compelling historical fiction novel that takes place in the Old South during the Civil War
Recent release “‘T was in Dixie” from Newman Springs Publishing author T. Harper Wilkinson is a riveting account of the Civil War that tells a moving story rooted in accurate historical dates and details.
Corinth, MS, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- T. Harper Wilkinson, a dedicated teacher from the South, has completed his new book, “‘T was in Dixie”: a mesmerizing narrative about the impact of the Civil War on America.
Author T. Harper Wilkinson shares, “In sitting down to write this historical novel of our Civil War, I have tried to include a number of points in order to convey an interesting story, while at the same time supplying accurate historical dates, places, etc., etc. But yes, you may well conjecture, ‘you are a Southerner.’ Yes that is true, for I am no less than a Southern Partisan to the very marrow of all my old bones. I feel that I was truly blessed to have been fashioned from the tough dirt of this, our Old South and yes, to me and to all the folks I know, it will always be the Old South. For the valiant Confederacy of these Southern States comprised the very last Christian nation as this our technically – spiraling world spins through these last sands of mortal time. These words which I have written may indeed offend a few but then again, real Southerners around the world will easily understand them. I do believe that many folks, who love freedom and the slower, old days of living, where grace and love and courage existed aside from the coarsening which is so prominently a part of these latter says, will enjoy it too.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T. Harper Wilkinson’s striking tale portrays a wide variety of Southern characters.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “‘T was in Dixie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
