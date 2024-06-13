Author Joan Hanson Landreth’s New Book, "More Than a Memory," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Memoir Exploring Spirituality and Divine Intervention
Recent release “More Than a Memory” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joan Hanson Landreth is a riveting memoir that draws readers into a world filled with intrigue and unanswered questions, leaving readers eagerly turning the pages to uncover the truth behind the enigmatic events that unfold, including encounters with a man whose actions seemingly defy the laws of nature.
Roseville, CA, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joan Hanson Landreth, who has long felt the desire to tell her story of God’s wonder, power, and love, has completed her new book, “More Than a Memory”: a riveting and heartfelt coming-of-age story based on the author’s own experiences that invites readers to explore themes of mystery, spirituality, and the profound connections between people from all walks of life.
“It was World War II, and life was difficult, to say the least,” writes Landreth. “There were countless hardships to be dealt with. Such things as food, gasoline, tires (if you were lucky enough to own a car), clothing, and shoes were limited and purchased at the rare moment when they became a dire necessity. Also needed was a ration stamp booklet issued by the government in order to buy items that were scarce or needed for the war effort. When the food began to run low and the next allotted ration stamps were not due for several days, it became absolutely essential to stretch what you had.
“There were many years of sacrifice for all people, but even greater was the sacrifice given by our men and women in uniform.
“This autobiography is the focal point of a three-year period in my young life, which to this day continues to hold clear memories of the events that took place during that time.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joan Hanson Landreth’s enlightening tale contains themes of faith and trust in a higher power, hinting at the presence of guardian angels and divine intervention and the role they play in shaping one’s life. With its richly drawn characters, evocative prose, and thought-provoking themes, “More Than a Memory” will challenge readers and is sure to remain with them long after its surprising conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “More Than a Memory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
