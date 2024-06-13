Author Joan Hanson Landreth’s New Book, "More Than a Memory," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Memoir Exploring Spirituality and Divine Intervention

Recent release “More Than a Memory” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joan Hanson Landreth is a riveting memoir that draws readers into a world filled with intrigue and unanswered questions, leaving readers eagerly turning the pages to uncover the truth behind the enigmatic events that unfold, including encounters with a man whose actions seemingly defy the laws of nature.