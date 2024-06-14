Caenan Perez’s New Book, “On Natural Order: Philosophic Reflections on Right Libertarian Reality, in the Context of Theological Existence,” is Released
Albuquerque, NM, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Caenan Perez, a nineteen-year-old independent philosopher and writer who has learned his disciplines through a personal library, has completed his most recent book, “On Natural Order: Philosophic Reflections on Right Libertarian Reality, in the Context of Theological Existence”: a fascinating exploration of the author’s libertarian, scholastic, and continental philosophical synthesis rooted in the Catholic faith and inspired by the works of Hans-Hermann Hoppe, Murray Rothbard, Erik von Kuehnelt-Leddihn, and Ludwig von Mises.
“The following treatise is the culmination of independent scholarship within the liberal arts,” writes Perez. “Through a philosophical and interdisciplinary scope and style, the work is a contribution of original ideas to the grand philosophical system of liberty with a remarkably uncompromising radicalism. Libertarian, Catholic, scholastic, and continental in character, the work is a thorough break and critique of all the vices of collective order. The work defends libertarian philosophy as understood by Murray Rothbard and Hans-Hermann Hoppe and synthesizes their argumentative natural rights theories with the libertarian theology of Orthodox, Catholic, Christianity, and the liberal arts curriculum of the Western tradition. The grand synthesis is known as the natural order or the ‘order of libertarian justice.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Caenan Perez’s book is a groundbreaking exploration at the intersectionality of philosophy, faith, and political thought that will challenge prevailing belief systems and invite readers to embark on their own journey for deeper understanding and enlightenment. Drawing upon years of personal research and reflection, “On Natural Order” navigates the complex terrain of philosophy and faith, offering readers a roadmap to navigate a path towards a future guided by reason, virtue, and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “On Natural Order: Philosophic Reflections on Right Libertarian Reality, in the Context of Theological Existence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
