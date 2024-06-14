Victoria Vulcano’s New Book, "The Life of Gabriella Goosington," is a Beautiful Story of the Special Connection Between a Young Girl and Her Beloved Grandfather
Howell, NJ, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Victoria Vulcano, a loving mother who enjoys spending time with her daughters and being on her boat at the Jersey Shore, has completed her most recent book, “The Life of Gabriella Goosington”: a poignant and heartfelt story of a young girl and the special bond she shares with her grandfather, even after he passes on and is no longer able to be by her side through life’s greatest moments.
Growing up in Bayonne, New Jersey, Victoria learned early in life that there was nothing more important than the love and support between family members. She lives in Monmouth County, New Jersey, where to this day she instills those same family values and traditions she grew up with in her own daughters, Gabriella and Gianna. In her spare time, Victoria loves to cook and entertain, and enjoys passing along her family recipes to her daughters, as they have been passed on to her.
Vulcano writes, “Gabriella Goosington is a fun-loving little girl who comes from a big, boisterous family. Gabriella loves her family, but there is one person who she loves more than anyone in the world: her pop pop. Gabriella is the first granddaughter in the family, and she quickly becomes her pop pop’s whole world.
“Pop Pop is Gabriella’s biggest fan, whether it is at a dance recital watching her twirl in her blue tutu off-beat to the music or at her soccer game, where she chases butterflies instead of the soccer ball. She will do anything to see him smile on the sidelines and hear him yell her name. Gabriella could do no wrong in Pop Pop’s eyes.
“Gabriella has some big events that will rock her world, like the arrival of her baby sister, Gianna, and the drama that takes place in middle school. But Pop Pop is by her side through it all. He guides her, supports her, and gives her a shoulder to cry on every step of the way.
“As Gabriella gets older, their bond grows stronger. Being so young, Gabriella didn’t realize how important Pop Pop was to her until one day, he was no longer there. How does she move forward in her life without him? Who will be there to see her through the hard times and cheer her on in good times? How can she go a day without talking to him? Would he be proud of the person she is becoming?
“Gabriella made a promise to her pop pop a long time ago. Will she be able to keep that promise? See how Gabriella navigates future events in her life without Pop Pop’s guidance and how this special bond between a granddaughter and her grandfather molds Gabriella into the beautiful young woman she is today.”
Published by Fulton Books, Victoria Vulcano’s book is inspired by the strong relationship shared between the author’s daughter and her father, as well as her desire to write a story that illustrates how the special people in one’s life are there for you to celebrate your wins and comfort you through your struggles. Engaging and emotionally stirring, “The Life of Gabriella Goosington” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, helping them to recognize the importance of having someone special in their lives that will always support them, no matter what.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Life of Gabriella Goosington” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
