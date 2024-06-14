Edward N. Kelley’s Newly Released “A Daughter’s Wish” is a Fascinating Exploration of Life, Love, and Moral Dilemmas
“A Daughter’s Wish” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward N. Kelley delves into the complexities of life-altering decisions and their profound consequences. Through the lens of a young couple's journey, Kelley navigates the moral and ethical quandaries surrounding choices of life and death.
Stuart, FL, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Daughter’s Wish”: a touching journey through the complexities of life, love, and ethical quandaries. “A Daughter’s Wish” is the creation of published author, Edward N. Kelley, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who achieved college degrees in aircraft electronics and electrical engineering.
Kelley shares, “A Daughter’s Wish has been written during this time of societal upheaval. Decisions of life and death have been relegated to a determination of convenience or inconvenience. More commonly known as a right to choose, this political debate, with its governing laws, has historically been the subject of bitter discussions. In an environment where God has basically been overlooked by human nature, what is the foundation or rationale for deciding who lives or who dies?
“The author is not asking for the reader to take a position on this controversial subject, at least not until they have read this young couple’s story. As young high school students madly in love with each other, they made the decision to engage in the weakness of the flesh. The results of their self-absorbed decision leads the young couple down a path that draws societal opinion, family pressures, and consequential life decisions both short-term and long-term. They have been given a gift from God, but suppose this gift was not planned or welcome.
“This story highlights the consequences of a decision involving the life or death, acceptance or rejection of a newborn creature that is under God’s plan. The story exhibits some fascinating ramifications when God examines the young couple’s freewill decision while agreeing to meet the expectations of a daughter’s wish!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward N. Kelley’s new book offers readers a thought-provoking narrative that challenges perceptions and prompts reflection on the sanctity of life and the complexities of human relationships.
Consumers can purchase “A Daughter’s Wish” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Daughter’s Wish,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
