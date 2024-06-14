Edward N. Kelley’s Newly Released “A Daughter’s Wish” is a Fascinating Exploration of Life, Love, and Moral Dilemmas

“A Daughter’s Wish” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward N. Kelley delves into the complexities of life-altering decisions and their profound consequences. Through the lens of a young couple's journey, Kelley navigates the moral and ethical quandaries surrounding choices of life and death.